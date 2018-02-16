Boys basketball tournament begins Friday, Feb. 23

PREBLE COUNTY — The boys high school basketball sectional tournament will get under way next weekend for the county’s five teams.

Tri-County North (13-6) will kick off the postseason on Friday, Feb. 23, in the Troy Division IV sectional. The No. 4 seed Panthers will play No. 8 Miami Valley (6-13) at 6 p.m. at Troy High School. The winner will meet No. 5 Tri-Village (8-12) on Tuesday, Feb. 27. The sectional final is scheduled for Friday, March 2 against either No. 3 Franklin-Monroe (13-7), No. 11 Southeastern (3-16) or No. 7 Emmanuel Christian (8-11).

Also on Friday, Feb. 23, Eaton (1-20), the No. 14 seed in the Dayton Division II sectional at Trent Arena, will battle No. 9 Thurgood Marshall (7-12) at 8:30 p.m. The winner will meet either No. 1 Dayton Dunbar (13-4) or No. 15 West Carrollton (1-16) in the second round on Monday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. The sectional final is set for Sunday, March 4 at U.D. Arena, at 2 p.m. No. 2 seed Bishop Fenwick (13-5), No. 5 Hamilton Ross (12-7) and No. 8 Clinton Massie fill out the upper portion of the bracket.

In Division III, at Vandalia Butler, No. 10 National Trail (10-8) will open tournament play with No. 12 Carlisle (9-11) on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. The winner will play No. 8 Brookville (13-7) on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. The sectional final will be played Saturday, March 3 at 5:30 p.m. against either No. 3 Anna (17-4), No. 19 Dixie (5-16) or No. 20 Northeastern (4-15).

Also in Division III, Preble Shawnee (14-5) is the No. 6 seed and will play No. 7 Dayton Christian (14-5) on Thursday, March 1 at 6 p.m.

Twin Valley South (9-11), the No. 13 seed, received a bye and will play either No. 4 Madison (18-3) or No. 12 Stivers (9-11) on March 1 at 7:30 p.m.

The winner of the South game will play the Shawnee/DC winner in the sectional final on March 3 at 7 p.m.

Eaton’s Owen Baumann puts up a shot during a recent game. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_EATON-BB-2-2.jpg Eaton’s Owen Baumann puts up a shot during a recent game. Deron Newman | For The Register-Herald Preble Shawnee’s Andrew Monnin attempts a shot during the Arrows game with Madison on Friday, Feb. 9. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_psbbk3-2.jpg Preble Shawnee’s Andrew Monnin attempts a shot during the Arrows game with Madison on Friday, Feb. 9. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North’s Preston Lairson drives to the basket during the Panthers game at Franklin-Monroe on Tuesday, Feb. 6. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_tcnbbk2-2.jpg Tri-County North’s Preston Lairson drives to the basket during the Panthers game at Franklin-Monroe on Tuesday, Feb. 6. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald National Trail’s Zach Woodall drives to the basket during the Blazers game with Ansonia earlier this season. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_NT-BB-2-1.jpg National Trail’s Zach Woodall drives to the basket during the Blazers game with Ansonia earlier this season. Deron Newman | For The Register-Herald Twin Valley South’s Travis Lovely blocks a shot during the Panthers game with Newton earlier this season. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_tvsbbk8.jpg Twin Valley South’s Travis Lovely blocks a shot during the Panthers game with Newton earlier this season. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

