Breakfast briefing: Tax Reform — Are you a winner or a loser?

EATON — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce will continue its monthly Breakfast Briefing series next Thursday, Feb. 22, with a special session aimed to help local business owners and residents better understand the recent tax reform measures.

“Tax Reform: Are you a winner or a loser?” will be presented by Brady Ware & Company, from 7:45-9 a.m. at The Grange, 501 Nation Ave., Eaton.

Major tax changes approved by Congress became law on Dec. 22, 2017. The legislation will affect both individuals and businesses. BradyWare & Company will provide information and guidance to taxpayers during this special presentation. Ben Thaeler, Field Rep for U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson, will also be on hand with information.

Breakfast will be provided by this month’s sponsors, Needler’s Fresh Market in Eaton.

This session is free to members, $5 to non-members. The public is invited.

To register to attend, call 937-456-4949, email chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com, or register online at www.preblecountyohio.com.

