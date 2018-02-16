NT FFA attends leadership night

NEW PARIS — The National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter recently attended the Miami East Leadership Night. This was a big opportunity for FFA members to interact with students from different counties and chapters.

The high school FFA chapters that attended that night included; Miami East, Upper Valley Career Center, Newton, and Versailles. The students also got to meet two State officers: Carly Coppler and Kolesen McCoy. The two state officers lead interactive workshops for the students.

The workshops helped students with growing and improving their leadership abilities. Using many fun and interactive activities, the officers taught everyone to be an effective leader. Members all agreed that to be an effective leader, you must strive for what your heart desires.