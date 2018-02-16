TVR&GC releases coyote hunt results

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club has released its annual Coyote Hunt 2018 results. The hunt was held Feb. 9-11.

There were 53 hunters and trappers entered in the contest. On Sunday, Feb. 11, 20 coyotes were weighed-in.

The heaviest male coyote was 39.1 pounds, entered by Larry Atkins. Frank Hora entered a male coyote weighing-in at 38.4 pounds and John Unthnk had a male coyote that weighed in at 35.9 pounds. The smallest male coyote was entered by Dave Haines at 20.7 pounds.

The heaviest female coyote was entered by Dave Haines and weighed-in at 37.3 pounds.

The cash raffle winners were: Brian Frost $200 and Dana Sweitermann $100. Douglas Weimer won the gun raffle.

TVR&GC thanks the Twin Valley Chapter QDMA, the Brookville Barbershop, and Dean Stover for contributing prizes for the event. The Club thanks all the hunters and trappers for participating in the contest and all those who made the event a success.