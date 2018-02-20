Twin Valley bus theft investigated

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Two Eaton 20-year-olds were arrested last week after they reportedly stole a Twin Valley Community Local Schools bus, led authorities on a traffic pursuit, and then crashed early Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Dalton Knisley and Calvin Keener were arrested on charges of receiving stolen property and housed at the Montgomery County Jail.

“We know that the two young men involved in this came on property about 1:30,” Twin Valley Superintendent Bob Fischer said. “They were at our playground for a short time — based off certain video, they were sitting on our playground. At some point later we see them walking toward our buses. About 2:30, you see our bus take off.”

“Luckily, the change in our video was a help in all of this,” Fischer said of the district’s security camera system. “I got a phone call about 3 o’clock from the sheriff’s department letting me know.”

“This situation could have been much worse as far as injuries, as far as what could have happened,” Fischer said. “Luckily, it didn’t.”

“There was very little damage to our bus. We were actually able to drive home with it from the scene. We took it out of service for the day, had the state come in and inspect it. The bus was back in route the next day,” Fischer added.

“We’re working with the police department to figure out exactly what happened, as far as how they started it. We think we have some ideas, but we’re waiting to get some more information,” he said.

“Those buses have been parked in that parking lot forever. We don’t have a true bus compound. We do have an area, but unfortunately it’s not big enough for all of our buses.”

“We’re fortunate nothing like this has even happened before — but all it takes is one time,” Fischer added. “We’re taking steps to make sure something like this never happens again.”

Brookville Police spotted the bus on Arlington Road, around 3 a.m., according to reports. The officer followed and attempted a traffic stop, at which point the bus sped off. It was later found crashed in Trotwood, where the two men were arrested.

According to reports, Knisley and Keener said they were sleeping in the bus in the Twin Valley Community Schools’ parking lot and “decided to drive it to Walmart.”

The two face charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle operated without consent of the owner, a second-degree felony, and theft, a fourth-degree felony, according to West Alexandria police reports.

http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_South.jpg

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.