Fourth annual ladies journey to be held

EATON — The Eaton First Church of God is hosting their Fourth Annual Ladies Journey 2018: Renew! on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., light breakfast and lunch included. The cost is $25 for the day. There will not be childcare available.

Eaton First Church of God invites all to continue their “Journey” with them in 2018. One hears a lot about renewal in the first part of each year – what is it – what does it look like – where does it start?

The speaker this year is Melody Morris from the Dayton area, who will talking about Renewal. Morris is co-founder of Faith And Friends Radio, an Internet-based Christian radio station now heard in every country in the world. She serves as co-host and news anchor for “New Day with Bill & Melody” heard 6-9 a.m. weekday mornings.

Maggie Reckers with Abandon with Art will be in attendance again. Reckers is a local artist that uses her talent of painting to bless people around the world. Abandon With Art, reflects the desire to recklessly abandon lives to Christ.

Kristin Curby with Outspoken Ministries will also be in attendance. She will be performing a Biblical word-for-word presentation of the book of Ruth.

Make checks payable to Eaton First Church of God and mail to RENEW! 2017, 601 East Lexington Rd, Eaton, OH 45320. For additional information, contact Stefanie Price at 937-533-1491 or tupperstef@yahoo.com.