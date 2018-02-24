OXFORD — Sunday, On Feb. 25, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. the Oxford Community Arts Center introduces its newest monthly event: Oxford Sings To Serve, showcasing talented performers from every branch of our community A once monthly event, this traditional Broadway-style cabaret is sure to not only get you tapping your toes and maybe even singing along but also feeling good about giving back locally.

A reception with hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served throughout the evening. Along with your donation of a non-perishable food or personal care item, a $5 cover charge will get you in the door and help defray the costs of the event.

Although Oxford Sings to Serve is a traditional style Broadway cabaret, artists are encouraged to bring their own unique styles to the stage.

Performers for this first cabaret include:

Emily Kapnick

Kate Hudson

Alisha Bond Sara Pate

Brooke Vespoli

Karly Danos

Octets the Musical: Preview Performance

Each Oxford Sings to Serve Cabaret is expected to be unique to the chosen celebrated cause. This month the pioneering event will collect nonperishable food and personal care items, Kroger or WalMart cards which will be delivered to the Oxford Community Choice Pantry, whose mission is to aid Talawanda School District families through the alleviation of hunger. According to the organization’s website, “A choice pantry honors shoppers’ dignity by allowing them to choose their items according to their household size and the federally recommended nutritional requirements.”

For those interest in performing in future Oxford Sings to Serve events, contact Alisha Bond at alisha@oxarts.org.

The Oxford Community Art Center (OCAC) is located at 10 S. College Avenue, in Oxford. It is a not-for-profit art center with a dual purpose mission to rehabilitate the almost 200-year-old building it resides in and to represent performing and visual community arts groups who desire to rehearse, perform, display and teach their various forms of art and craft. OCAC is supported by grants from ArtsWave and the Ohio Arts Council, earned income, and donations from community members.

For additional information contact the offices at 513-524-8506, email ocac@oxarts.org or visit their website at www.oxarts.org. Office hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

