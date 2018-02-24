Commissioners approve CDBG projects

EATON — Preble County Commissioners presented an update on three of their ongoing Community Development Block Grant projects during a meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 14. They approved necessary agreements to start on two projects and approved amendments on another.

First, commissioners noted receipt of an executed agreement for a Critical Infrastructure Grant Agreement with Ohio Development Services Agency for College Corner FY17 CDBG ($300,000).

They noted receipt of an executed agreement for the Critical Infrastructure Grant Agreement with Ohio Development Services Agency for New Paris FY17 CDBG ($300,000).

“That means that these can start moving forward now,” Commission President Chris Day stated.

Finally, they noted receipt and considered approval of work and budget to the FY16 CDBG Lewisburg Downtown Revitalization Project. This change is approving less money for sidewalk reconstruction and more for building improvements.

“This is basically the change that they asked for, when we had that hearing,” Day said.

The commissioners also noted receipt of a court summons from Judge Overmyer, regarding Anthony L. Cummins, et. al VS. Preble County Board of Commissioners, et. al, Case No. 20142009A.

“This is the gentleman that owns the property in Lewisburg that participated in one of our housing programs in the 1980s. This is how the Village of Lewisburg is trying to obtain it,” Commission Clerk Connie Crowell explained.

Commissioner Denise Robertson asked why there was a truck on the courthouse plaza removing Christmas lights. She asked how to avoid that when they updated the plaza.

Commission President Day responded, “They can still drive on it.”

Crowell added, “I think our issue was putting the snowplow on the plaza. We’re always going to have to have some sort of truck on it. Any work done on this courthouse is going to need a truck on the plaza or sidewalk.”

The Preble County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Preble County Courthosue Commission Chambers, unless noted otherwise.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

