Milford Township Trustees seeking member

MILFORD TOWNSHIP — The Milford Township Trustees have announced an opening on the MT Board due to the death of Russell McMillian.

The Board of Trustees has 30 days to appoint someone to fill the unexpired term that ends Dec. 31, 2019.

Those interested in being appointed must be residents of Milford Township and should send a resume to Milford Township. P.O. Box 68, Collinsville, OH 45004. Resumes must be received by Monday, March 5, to be considered. The Trustees will review the resumes and interview candidates on Thursday, March 8.