News briefs

Milford Township special meeting

The Milford Township Trustees will hold a special meeting on March 8, to interview candidates for the vacant trustee position and to possibly appoint a new trustee to fill the unexpired term of Russell McMillian. The meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m. and will be held at the Milford Township Garage, 1414 Oxford Trenton Road., Oxford, OH 45056.

Fundraiser for Women’s Equality

Eaton students Rebecca Wright, Montana Smith and Gabrielle Petry are raising funds for an Honors English project focused on women and discrimination issues they face in society and the workplace. The students are seeking to raise $2,000 to create and print t-shirts, which they will sell. Funds made through the sale of the t-shirts will be donated to local groups serving women, including YWCA, Birthright, and Victim Witness. One hundred percent of the donations will go to the causes. For additional information, or to donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/women-for-equality.

BOE special meeting

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a special business meeting on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 1:30 p.m. in the board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton, concerning certification of 2018 Primary candidate petitions and any other business deemed necessary at that time.

Eaton Area Community Choir

Rehearsals for Eaton Area Community Choir will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. in the Eaton High School Choir Room. All singers are welcome.

DD Personnel/Finance meeting

The Personnel/Finance Committee of the Preble County Board of DD will meet at 9:30 am on Feb. 27, in the board large conference room, located at 200 Eaton-Lewisburg Road Eaton, OH. The board may adjourn into executive session as appropriate to discuss the employment of a public employee as well as any other business coming before the committee.

Dog Days of Winter

Summit Chiropractic is hosting their Dog Days of Winter supply drive benefiting the Humane Society of Preble County. All donations should be dropped off at 1338 N. Barron St. in Eaton by Thursday, March 1. For additional questions contact 937-369-0422. Items requested include: dry adult dog food, canned puppy food (specifically Pedigree beef/chicken flavor), dry kitten food, liquid laundry detergent, tall kitchen trash bags, 33 gallon trash bags, dish soap, Fabuloso, dry puppy food, dry cat food, scoop kitty litter, Windex, bleach, paper towels, liquid Lysol, and adult small bite dog food.

NT Alumni car show

The National Trail Alumni Association is sponsoring its annual Car Show on April 14. Registration will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. The event will be held in the east parking lot behind National Trail High School. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles welcomed. There will be food, music, door prizes, and a 50/50 drawing. All proceeds go to NT Alumni Association scholarships. Contact Dane Mowen at 937-533-7166 with questions.

TVCLSD meetings

The Twin Valley Community Local School Board of Education has announced its monthly meetings will be held the fourth Monday of each month, in the Twin Valley South Media Center at 6 p.m. Exceptions are the May meeting, which will be held on Tuesday, May 29, at 6 p.m. and the November/December meeting, which will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. The 2018 meeting dates are Feb. 26, March 26, April 23, May 29, June 25, July 23, Aug. 27, Sept.24, Oct. 22 and Dec. 3.

Park District meeting changes

The Preble County Park District is making the following changes to the March meeting dates: The meeting scheduled for March 2 will be changed to Monday, March 12. Meetings will be held in the Eaton City Building starting at 9 a.m. All meetings are open to the public.

Arnold 5K

The 18th annual Arnold 5K will be on March 4, during the 30th Arnold Sports Festival. The Arnold 5K Pump and Run (billed as the largest pump and run in the country) registration is closed as the event limit of 1,000 participants was reached in four days. For more information on the Arnold 5K contact Matt McGowan, www.runohio.com, runohio@ee.net or call 740-587-0376.

Bringing Help, Bringing Hope

Save the date for Bringing Help, Bringing Hope Appreciation Breakfast. On Friday, April 13, at 8 a.m. at Eaton Church of the Brethren, an appreciation breakfast will be held for those who are fighting on the front lines of the Opioid Epidemic. All who wishes to honor these individuals are welcome to this free event. More information is to come.

Relay for Life

The Preble County Relay for Life this year will begin Friday, May 18 at 6 p.m., and end on Saturday, May 19, at noon, at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Organizational meetings are the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at Bruce Elementary School. All interested in forming a team for this family event and raising money for cancer research are welcome at meetings, or can reach out to 937-733-9534 for more details. This event allows everyone in the community to celebrate those who have survived, grieve for those lost to cancer, and empower others to fight back against a disease that takes too much.