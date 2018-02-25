Forestry program, Monday, Feb. 26

EATON — Trees. You see them every day. They affect our lives in many ways, but how often do you think about them? Are they something to be planted and forgotten about, or cared for in order to help them grow well into maturity? What do you do when invasive pests such as emerald ash borer wipe out some of your beloved trees?

Trees provide many benefits to property owners as well as the environment. Preble Soil and Water Conservation District is offering a program to help you learn about the benefits of trees and how to manage them on your property.

The program will be held on Monday, February 26, 6:30-8 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 111 Lutheran Dr., Eaton.

Topics of discussion will include invasive pests, tree removal and replacement, species suggestions for both yards and woodlands, woodland management, considerations for logging, and Natural Resources Conservation Service programs that are available. Come learn about this valuable resource. RSVP to Preble SWCD at 937-456-5159.