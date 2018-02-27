Camden reports on recent arrests

CAMDEN — Camden Police Chief Matt Spurlock reported last week on recent arrests made in the village over the past month.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, Damon Mangum, 27, of Camden, was stopped in the 400 block of Sugar Valley Drive for driving left of center. According to reports, officers had also received information Mangum was intoxicated. Once officers made contact with Mangum, he failed standard field sobriety tests, according to Spurlock. Mangum was determined to be impaired and he was placed under arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, Renee L. Elkins, 27, of Camden, was arrested on multiple warrants.

”Officers came into contact with Elkins at 628 McGuire Dr,” Spurlock reported. “Elkins had active warrants for aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and sale of counterfeit controlled substances. Once Elkins was placed into custody it was discovered that she had possession of methamphetamine.”

According to Spurlock, Elkins will also face new charges of possession of drugs for pills she had on her person when arrested.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, Joseph A. Willeford, 44, of Camden, was arrested on an active felony warrant. “Willeford flagged officers down at the intersection of Second Street and Central Avenue, to inquire why officers had been at his residence,” Spurlock said. “Willeford was informed of his arrest warrant and taken into custody without incident.”

Also on Feb. 10, Richard A. Bean, 39, of Eaton, was arrested on one count possession of LSD, a fifth-degree felony. According to court documents, Bean was driving and the vehicle was stopped for having an “unsecured trunk.”

“He consented to a search of his person, and a cellophane bag was discovered containing items believed to be LSD,” the complaint noted. According to officials, Bean admitted the items were “acid” and said he had received them free as a “tester.”

On Sunday, Feb. 11, Arthur Sherrer, 24, of Camden, was stopped by officers while on U.S. 127. According to Spurlock, the vehicle Sherrer was operating was in violation of an equipment issue.

”Officers made contact with Sherrer and suspected him of being impaired. Sherrer was given field sobriety test which he failed. Sherrer was arrested for OVI,” Spurlock reported.

On Monday, Feb. 12, Harley Pemberton, 51, of West Alexandria, was arrested on an OVI charge. “Officers responded to the BP gas station after-hours to check on a suspicious vehicle,” Spurlock reported. “Officers encountered Pemberton as he was sleeping behind the steering wheel of his vehicle. After the investigation it was found Pemberton was under the influence.”

On Thursday, Feb. 15, Anthony Carver Jr., 31, at large, was arrested for trespassing on the land of another. Carver was taken into custody without incident, according to reports.

Also on Feb. 15, Garrett Lane, 24, of Camden, was arrested for possession of drugs. Officers made contact with Lane while investigating a separate crime, according to Spurlock.

On Monday, Feb. 19, Madalyn R. Engle, 19, Eaton, was arrested on charges of “illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony and possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor. According to court documents, Spurlock stopped a pick-up truck on Feb. 19 for “squealing its tires within the village.” Spurlock asked and was given permission to search the truck, where he found a “beverage cane with three syringes.” Engle admitted ownership, was arrested and taken to the Preble County Jail. While at the jail, PCSO staff located two baggies containing methamphetaime on Engle’s person.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, Ricky W. Baxley, 37, at large, was arrested on charges including possession of drug abuse instruments. “Officers encountered Baxley while he was trespassing on a property on Rose Blvd.,” Spurlock reported.

