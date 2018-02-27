East Carnival held

EATON — Hollingsworth-East Elementary PTO held its annual carnival on Saturday, Feb. 24. The event featured family-friendly games, delicious snacks, and an opportunity for the community to give back to the school.

The primary function of the annual carnival is to raise money for the PTO to invest back into the school, however, the event also provides a fun-filled day for the students and their guardians.

According to Nicole Pierce, PTO Secretary, in the past this event has allowed the organizations to pay for classroom iPads, field trips, different classes, and various other expenses.

“Recently, we paid for some buddy benches for Eagles in Action, which the teachers are running. We brought in lids to make benches for the playgrounds. The PTO paid for those benches to be created,” Pierce said. “We do about six fundraisers, depending on the year. This is one of the bigger ones.”

“This event is good for the kids, because they get to come into the school on a Saturday and play games,” Pierce said. “Overall this creates a positive atmosphere for the kids, even the ones who have struggled in school. They come to the school, play games, and have good memories. It allows for, during the winter-times, the children and community to come in and play.”

She added, there were numerous attractions set up throughout the school, including: a carnival in the gym, a cake walk, face-painting, hallway activities, and the “redemption center” to collect prizes.

One of the family-favorites is Flip the Frog, Pierce explained. The kids take a hammer, whack the board, and the frog goes flying. Another favorite game is, Cake Walk, where the kids get to win cakes and other goodies.

Prizes were not handed out at every station. Instead, the kids collect tickets they then bring to the “redemption center” in the dining room. This allows the students to get bigger prizes.

“This event would not be able to go on without the student volunteers. Many of the attendants who are running the games are former East students. It is interesting to see them go through East and then give back to the school. I could not put this carnival on without these kids,” Pierce said.

“The parent volunteers are also a big help. The teachers were very supportive. If they couldn’t help on the day, they brought in goodies.”

The next event the East PTO will be presenting is an upcoming Father-Daughter Dance.

By Kelsey Kimbler

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

