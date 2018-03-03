TVS band and choir students recognized

During a meeting on Monday, Feb. 26, the Twin Valley South Board of Education recognized band and choir students for receiving superior ratings during the OMEA District 13 competition. The following students received superior ratings in their corresponding divisions: Ben Bitner for Class C Clarinet Solo, Luke Byrne for Class C French Horn Solo, Gwyneth Cain for Class B Voice Solo, Presley Holthaus for Class A Voice Solo, and Josh Spencer for Class A Trombone Solo.

