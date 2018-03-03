PS FFA updates BOE

CAMDEN — Preble Shawnee FFA provided an update to the community during the Preble Shawnee Board of Education’s meeting on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Reporter Megan Roell and Treasurer Shelby Abrams spoke. The girls informed the board of their recent events and accomplishments.

“This year in our FFA program we have 80 active members, grades 8-12. In the past year our members have spent 599 hours of community service activities and 281 hours in career development events or leadership activities. Additionally, our members have journaled 5,645 hours in their supervised agriculture experience projects, with 48 percent of these projects relating to animal systems,” Abrams said.

Roell added, “Some of our most recent activities have been: participating in AG basketball tournaments, district AG sale CDE, county public speaking CDE, AG in the Classroom, and hosting our second annual teacher/staff appreciation breakfast. This week is also National FFA Week. Our members have been dressing up in spirit day and completing community service activities.”

“Last Saturday, Preble Shawnee FFA Alumni hosted an AG Ball tournament with help from the FFA. There were nine varsity co-ed teams and five JV co-ed teams that competed. Our JV team placed second overall and our varsity team placed fifth overall. We would like to take the time to thank everyone who made this possible,” Abrams said.

Roell said, “On Feb. 8, four of our FFA members competed in District AG Sale CDE contest. Members developed an agriculture company and product to sell to a judge, took a written test over Ag business, and took part in an order taking practicum. This team consisted of Leslie Burger, Jasmine Mabry, Megan Roell, and Cassidy Gornes.”

“On Feb. 5, three members took part in the County Public Speaking Contest. Jared Dunn placed fourth in the creed speaking division, where he recited the five paragraph FFA creed from memory and answered questions about what it meant to him,” Abrams said.

“Jasmine Mabry and Jacob Doty both participated in the extemporaneous division, where they choose an agriculture topic, have thirty minutes to write their speech, and then deliver their speech to a judge. Doty placed fourth in this division.”

“On Jan. 26 we held our monthly AG in the Classroom, with 20 of our high school students. We talked to [West Elkton] students and held a STEM lesson about water quality. The students worked together to design and test a water filter using sand, gravel, filter paper, paper, and charcoal. Students used a turbidity sensor to test the clarity of the water. They were so fascinated they decided to use the school drinking fountain water as well,” Roell said.

Abrams finished by thanking the board for its continued support of Preble Shawnee FFA.

In other business:

•The board approved a new scholarship — the Tina Fuchs Wanner Memorial Scholarship. It will be awarded to two graduating seniors from Preble Shawnee. Geise will be in charge of fundraising for this scholarship by holding an event each fall. In the event no fundraiser is held, no scholarships will be awarded. Geise made a donation in the amount of $1,300 for the scholarship fund.

•The board approved the Literacy PD and Coaching contract with Butler County ESC as presented. The contract is for literacy professional development and coaching as related to the ongoing Curriculum Audit for the district in the amount of $900 for PD/$600 for Coaching/$500 for Facilitation with prior approval from the district not to exceed $5,040.

•A contract for behavior coaching for the district in the amount of $62 per hour not to exceed $5,000 from Butler County ESC was also approved.

•A contract with Twin Valley Community Local School District for the transportation of a Preble Shawnee student who is assigned to the Alternative School in Eaton was also approved. Preble Shawnee had difficulty coordinating a driver for the return trip home, so TVS agreed to transport the student along with their students for a reasonable price.

Preble Shawnee Board of Education will meet next on Thursday, March 29, at 6 p.m. in the BOE office.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

