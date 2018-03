PREBLE COUNTY — As springtime approaches, so does the threat for severe storms and tornadoes. March begins the monthly testing of tornado sirens county wide.

According to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson, the first test will be completed on Wednesday, March 7, at noon.

Sirens will be tested on the first Wednesday of each month, through November, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested.