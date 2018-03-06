Donations fund TVS weight room

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley Community Local Schools has a newly renovated weight room, funded 100 percent through donations.

Superintendent Bob Fischer gave an impromptu tour during the TV Board of Education meeting on Monday, Feb. 26.

According to football coach Clint Bartlett, the weight room plan began last year with the intention of making the room more accessible to the entire Twin Valley community — students and faculty alike.

“[Last year], I began looking at different companies and consulting with other people and coaches to get ideas on what others wanted out of the weight room, and how we could get the most out of our budget that would benefit the most students in the district. Renovations began back the later part of November and were completed recently,” Bartlett said.

“Plans are to start getting more and more TVS students and staff in the weight room to benefit our school in numerous ways. Many athletic teams like football, basketball, wrestling, track, and volleyball have all began to use the room and schedule workouts.”

Superintendent Fischer added, without donations this project would not have been possible.

“This project was 100 percent paid for with donated funds. Nothing was taken from the general fund to pay for this renovation activity,” he said. “Over the course of the past two years, we have had tremendous support from our alumni, local groups, and community members in raising funds to update all of the various athletic projects that have been completed.”

Bartlett said, “The generous donations were instrumental in making this improvement to our athletic facilities. The administration also played a big part. Mr. Fischer, Mr. Cottingim, Mr. Augspurger, and the board of education saw the need for improvement in this area of our athletic facilities and they took the necessary steps to make this possible.”

He added, the room has already made a positive impact on the school.

“Many kids who are not athletes have been coming in and learning how to use the weight room, and athletes are coming in more excited to lift and get better,” he said. “I think we are going to see a higher percentage of students take an interest and maybe try to get more involved in sports teams. I think its a great thing for our kids and our school.”

TVS has a newly renovated weight room, funded 100 percent through donations. Superintendent Bob Fischer and football voach Clint Bartlett gave an impromptu tour during the board of education meeting on Monday, Feb. 26. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_Room1.jpg TVS has a newly renovated weight room, funded 100 percent through donations. Superintendent Bob Fischer and football voach Clint Bartlett gave an impromptu tour during the board of education meeting on Monday, Feb. 26. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_Room2.jpg

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH