News briefs

Tornado siren testing

As spring time approaches, so does the threat for sever storms and tornadoes. March begins the monthly testing of tornado sirens county wide. According to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson, the first test will be completed on Wednesday, March 7, at noon. Sirens will be tested on the first Wednesday of each month, through November, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested.

Preble County Career Fair

Jobseekers are encouraged to attend the upcoming Preble County Winter Career Fair, scheduled for Wednesday, March 7. The event will run from 5-7:30 p.m. Twin Valley Community Local Schools will host the fair, sponsored by CareSource and co-sponsored by the Preble County Development Partnership, OhioMeansJobs Preble County Job Center and the Preble County Chamber of Commerce. TVS is located at 100 Education Drive in West Alexandria. This will be the second year Twin Valley has played host to a hiring event of this scale, where the unemployed and underemployed can meet with local employees and take advantage of on-site life coaching, job readiness and resume support, according to organizers. Some of the employers already planning to be on site include Avon, B Concrete Inc., Empowering People Foundation, Fitzwater Tree & Lawn Care, Pratt Industries, Henny Penny, LCNB National Bank, Maple Gardens Rehabilitation Center, Meridian Health Services, Preble County Sheriff’s Office, Primex/Reid Health, Staffmark. Other employers are expected to be added. The career fair is open to the public. Childcare will be provided free of charge by local National Honor Society students, for children aged 2-12. The local Kiwanis club will have food available for purchase for those attending. For additional information, call the CareSource Life Services Hotline at 1-844-543-7378, or contact TVCLSD Superintendent Bob Fischer at bfischer@tvs.k12.oh.us.

Milford Township special meeting

The Milford Township Trustees will hold a special meeting on March 8, to interview candidates for the vacant trustee position and to possibly appoint a new trustee to fill the unexpired term of Russell McMillian. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and will be held at the Milford Township Garage, 1414 Oxford Trenton Road., Oxford, OH 45056.

Park District meeting changes

The Preble County Park District is making the following changes to the March meeting dates: The meeting scheduled for March 2 will be changed to Monday, March 12. Meetings will be held in the Eaton City Building starting at 9 a.m. All meetings are open to the public.

Kindergarten registration at TVS

From March 19 through March 23, kindergarten registration will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for all children who live within the Twin Valley South School District. Children that will be five years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2018 are eligible. These students must be enrolled by a parent or legal guardian. Items needed: Child’s official birth certificate (not a hospital record), two proofs of family residence in the Twin Valley South School District, such as autility bill, rent receipt, official ID, vehicle registration, insurance form, W-2, or voter registration. All documents must contain your name and current address; immunization records: five DPT Immunizations, four Polio Vaccines, two MMR, three Hepatitis B vaccines, and two Varicella (chicken pox); custody papers if a divorce situation exists. The child does not need to be present for registration. Those parents who are unable to attend one of these registration dates will need to contact the TVS Elementary office at 839-4315.

Bringing Help, Bringing Hope

Save the date for Bringing Help, Bringing Hope Appreciation Breakfast. On Friday, April 13, at 8 a.m. at Eaton Church of the Brethren, an appreciation breakfast will be held for those who are fighting on the front lines of the Opioid Epidemic. All who wishes to honor these individuals are welcome to this free event. More information is to come.

Chamber Business Expo

This year’s Preble County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo is set for Friday, April 13, and Saturday, April 14, in the Expo Building on the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton. The event includes a wide variety of businesses, nonprofits, service groups and local organizations participating. Vendors include lawn, garden and landscaping companies, insurance and banking institutions, home repair and improvement businesses, healthcare, animals, RVs, auto and motorcycles, technology and marketing companies and more. Admission is $1. There will be food vendors on site, and new this year, a “Kids Corner” with activities for children. The Expo runs from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. The Preble County Business Expo is held each year at the Business Expo Center located on the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton. This two-day event averages over 90 vendors and attracts over 1,000 attendees each year. Registration and payment options are now available online. For additional information, or to sign up as an exhibitor, sponsor, or both, visit http://www.preblecountyohio.com/business-expo, or call 937-456-4949.

NT Alumni car show

The National Trail Alumni Association is sponsoring its annual car show on April 14. Registration will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. The event will be held in the east parking lot behind National Trail High School. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles welcomed. There will be food, music, door prizes, and a 50/50 drawing. All proceeds go to NT Alumni Association scholarships. Contact Dane Mowen at 937-533-7166 with questions.

Fundraiser for Women’s Equality

Eaton students Rebecca Wright, Montana Smith and Gabrielle Petry are raising funds for an Honors English project focused on women and discrimination issues they face in society and the workplace. The students are seeking to raise $2,000 to create and print t-shirts, which they will sell. Funds made through the sale of the t-shirts will be donated to local groups serving women, including YWCA, Birthright, and Victim Witness. One hundred percent of the donations will go to the causes. For additional information, or to donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/women-for-equality.

Dog Days of Winter

Summit Chiropractic is hosting their Dog Days of Winter supply drive benefiting the Humane Society of Preble County. All donations should be dropped off at 1338 N. Barron St. in Eaton by Thursday, March 1. For additional questions contact 937-369-0422. Items requested include: dry adult dog food, canned puppy food (specifically Pedigree beef/chicken flavor), dry kitten food, liquid laundry detergent, tall kitchen trash bags, 33 gallon trash bags, dish soap, Fabuloso, dry puppy food, dry cat food, scoop kitty litter, Windex, bleach, paper towels, liquid Lysol, and adult small bite dog food.

TVCLSD meetings

The Twin Valley Community Local School Board of Education has announced its monthly meetings will be held the fourth Monday of each month, in the Twin Valley South Media Center at 6 p.m. Exceptions are the May meeting, which will be held on Tuesday, May 29, at 6 p.m. and the November/December meeting, which will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. The 2018 meeting dates are March 26, April 23, May 29, June 25, July 23, Aug. 27, Sept.24, Oct. 22 and Dec. 3.

Relay for Life

The Preble County Relay for Life this year will begin Friday, May 18 at 6 p.m., and end on Saturday, May 19, at noon, at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Organizational meetings are the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at Bruce Elementary School. All interested in forming a team for this family event and raising money for cancer research are welcome at meetings, or can reach out to 937-733-9534 for more details. This event allows everyone in the community to celebrate those who have survived, grieve for those lost to cancer, and empower others to fight back against a disease that takes too much.