NP swears in new mayor

NEW PARIS — The Village of New Paris officially has a new mayor — former council president Kathy Smallwood.

After noting Mayor Rick Vanwinkle’s resignation, Smallwood was sworn into office during a New Paris Village Council meeting on Monday, March 5.

According to Smallwood, Vanwinkle wrote a long letter of resignation, which she had received that day, where he thanked many involved with the village and listed projects he wishes to see carried out by council — but he did not include a reason for his resignation. Smallwood distributed copies of the resignation letter to council.

“The Mayor’s done a lot of good things for this town, I feel bad he is resigning. He gave no real reason for that,” she said.

She noted, the leadership change came as a shock for all, including herself. While there are many things she would like to see accomplished as Mayor, her focus at the moment is settling into the new position and making the transition period smooth for all.

Smallwood has been serving as council president, but has also served as treasurer. At press time, she expressed her dedication to the village and gratitude for being able to serve.

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

