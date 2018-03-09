NT to host OSU outreach day

NEW PARIS — National Trail Local School District will be hosting their annual Outreach Day on Friday, March 16. In a collaboration with the Driven Foundation and 10 Ohio State Football Alumni, the district will host a day of fun, inspiration, and community outreach focused on combating drug use and suicide prevention, according to organizers.

The day will include elementary school reading sessions, middle and high school motivational assemblies, a charity basketball game, and a community Bar-B-Q dinner. Proceeds from the event benefit the Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities, National Trail Community Food Bank, and the Driven Foundation.

Event schedule:

•Motivational school visits with OSU Football Alumni from 9:30-11 a.m. This will include elementary school reading sessions and middle and high school assemblies.

•Charity Basketball game starting at 1:15 p.m. OSU Football Alumni vs. National Trail staff and community members.

•Community Bar-B-Q dinner with the Buckeyes from 5-7 p.m., held at National Trail Local School Cafetorium. There will be a silent auction with Buckeye Memorabilia and free Buckeye autographs. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Tickets and more information is available at www.staydriven.org/nt.