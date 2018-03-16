NT MVCTC FFA wins award

NEW PARIS — The National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter was invited to the Marysville Invitational on Saturday, March 3. The National Trail MVCTC General Livestock, Equine, Meats, and Wildlife Judging teams attended the event.

The General Livestock Judging team placed First Overall out of 117 teams. The top four individuals from the team were Dawson Ward (Second Overall), Nate Henning (Sixth Overall), Katie Buehner (18th Overall), and Owen Cook (35th Overall) out of 662 individuals. The team is coached by Chad and Mindy Ward.

The Equine Judging team placed Third Overall out of 72 teams. The top four individuals from the team were Holly Lawson (11th Overall), Kelsey Matheny (21st Overall), Mariah Lay (53rd Overall), and Haley Koehl (76th Overall) out of 230 individuals. The team is coached by Annie Montgomery.

The Meats Judging team placed Seventh Overall out of 19 teams. The top four individuals from the team were Daytona Hunter (26th Overall), Clay Stiner (29th Overall), Ricky Cole (34th Overall), and Zack Horn (42nd Overall) out of 55 individuals. The team is coached by John Kimball.

The National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter participates in several contests throughout the year. These contests are referred to Career Development Events. The purpose of Career Development Events is to give students the skills they need when they become adults.