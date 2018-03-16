PC projects included in capital budget funding

COLUMBUS — State Representative Jeff Rezabek announced this week the Ohio House has passed the state capital budget, which invests $2.62 billion statewide, including over $5 million in funding for projects in Preble and Montgomery counties. Three Preble County community projects were included for funding.

The capital budget, House Bill 529, contains funding for needed improvements to public services and facilities across the state, including schools, roads and bridges, waterways and parks. The bill also increases investments in mental health and addiction services facilities.

Rep. Rezabek worked with local government and community leaders in Preble and Montgomery counties to understand their needs and priorities.

Local projects include:

•Village of New Paris Community Park Splash Pad Development

•Preble County Art Association Historic Renovation

•Lewisburg Bicentennial Museum

Projects outside Preble County to be funded include:

•Omega Community Development Coalition The Hope Center for Families

•Dayton Children’s Hospital Center for Community Health and Advocacy

•Historic YWCA Dayton Building Renovation

•Dayton Regional Crisis Stabilization Unit & Detox Center

•Greater Dayton Union Co-op Initiative Gem City Market

•Boonshoft Museum – Dayton Society of Natural History

•City of Dayton Arcade HUB

•Dayton Art Institute Centennial Completion of Historic Stairs and Hillside

• Meadowbrook and Clayton Community Center

•The Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center

“These capital funds will assist in renovating and maintaining important community landmarks and resource centers. I look forward to seeing how these various projects will positively impact the people of Preble and Montgomery counties,” Rezabek said.

Ensuring a commitment to Ohio’s students and preparing them for the workforce, the bill makes a statewide investment of $600 million in school construction, including repairs, renovations and maintenance, as well as $483 million for projects supporting Ohio’s public colleges and universities.

The bill also features $514 million to repair roads, bridges, water-supply systems and storm sewers. This includes $100 million to support the Clean Ohio program, which funds the preservation of green space, farmland, open spaces and expanded recreational opportunities.

The state continues to promote policies aimed at stemming the tide of addiction, and the capital budget works to help local communities in this effort. Nearly $222 million was invested for critical health and human services funding for youth services, developmental disabilities, mental health, addiction treatment and women’s health initiatives.

House Bill 529 now heads to the Ohio Senate for further consideration.