Cougars to take on Generals

NEW PARIS — The sixth annual Preble County Big Dance basketball game, which pits the Cougars, Preble County’s Special Olympics basketball team, against the Generals, a team of local “celebrities” will be held on Saturday, March 17, at National Trail High School.

The game, which is a fundraiser for Special Olympics, begins at 10 a.m.

Last year, the Cougars defeated the Generals 85-45.

The Cougars annually play a full schedule of games throughout the year, against teams from Darke, Miami, Montgomery, and Shelby Counties.