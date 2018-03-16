OIU agents remind Ohioans to celebrate responsibly this St. Patrick’s Day

COLUMBUS — As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit want to remind liquor permit holders to steer clear of foul play. Agents throughout Ohio will be canvassing liquor permit establishments and large events looking for drug use, human trafficking and various alcohol violations.

Liquor permit establishments should ensure:

Their staff and patrons are not bringing illegal drugs into their establishments or adjacent sidewalks and parking lots.

Their employees know the signs of human trafficking and report any potential violations immediately.

Their staff watch for anyone attempting to tamper with drinks.

Their staff is properly checking identifications to verify the customers are in fact 21 or older, not just at the door, but at the point of sale.

Intoxicated patrons are not served.

Patrons should also be aware of agents who will be looking to make sure customers are not participating in illegal activity within liquor permits, including:

Illegal drug use and sales

Human trafficking

Drink tampering

Furnishing/sharing in the cost/purchase of alcohol for anyone underage

Furnishing or providing alcohol to anyone who has been over-served

If anyone sees liquor violations taking place, contact OIU at #677.