Park District welcomes new commissioner

EATON — In January, Judge Jenifer Overmyer of the Preble County Probate Court appointed Greg Arnett of New Paris to become the next Preble County Park District Commissioner.

The Park District now consists of three commissioners, all appointed by the current Probate Court Judge and all serving a term of three years. They include: J. Stephen Simmons, Chairman Tom McQuiston, and Greg Arnett.

Arnett is a Preble County native, who left home for college at Virginia Military Institute (VMI). He is now a chemist who works at Cargill, Inc. and resides in New Paris. He is currently a member of the New Paris Kiwanis club and serves on the National Trail School Foundation Board. In the past, he served as the Preble County Historical Society President for four years.

He is married to Sheryl Arnett, and together they share three grown sons. They are also the proud grandparents of three.

According to Greg, the reason he moved back to Preble County was because he “truly loves the area.”

Arnett’s term expires three years from Feb. 26. He stepped in for a commissioner who had an expiring term and is now in the new term. Arnett said his interest in being a commissioner stemmed from his involvement with the Preble County Historical Society and a genuine love of Preble County.

“I served as the president of the Preble County Historical Society for four years and that is how I got to learn a lot about the Parks District. Once I stepped out of the president’s role, I continued to work with the Historical Society, but I was invited to attend a Park District meeting and potentially serve on the board. I absolutely love working with [the other commissioners] and the good works they’re doing in not only establishing the current park, but the master plan of several future parks,” Arnett said.

“I think my goal is to bring a fresh view, obviously, from a different park of the county. Hopefully, some enthusiasm. I love the outdoors and I’m a strong supporter of what they’re doing. The biggest thing we’re working right now is establishing the newest park, Devil’s Backbone. Again, I’m just getting my feet wet myself, but coming in on the ground level of establishing Devil’s Backbone is really exciting.

“We’re just now starting to build trails, lay out a master plan, and seek funding, which is always going to be a challenge. Hopefully, I can assist in all of that.”

