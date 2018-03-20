PS Theater to perform The Jungle Book

CAMDEN — The Preble Shawnee Theater Department will be performing The Jungle Book on Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

Tickets are $5 pre-sale and $8 at the door. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased through a cast or crew member, Director Adam Albright, or by calling the school office.

“This is the basic Jungle Book story of Mowgli coming into the jungle and the wolves taking him under their pack and Shere Khan wanting to kill Mowgli. We go through Baloo teaching Mowgli the laws of the jungle, then Bagheera is also a big part of training Mowgli. He then wants to go out on his own, so he gets wrapped up in the monkeys, they get into monkey business. At the very end, is the final battle between Shere Khan and Mowgli,” Albright explained.

“It is pretty close to the same stories that they’ve seen before. The script is just a little different, most people are expecting the Disney form, but this particular version does not have King Louie in it, though we do have the monkeys. It is a big focus on the wolves, which is more like the newer version, not the cartoon version. It really speaks to the community and how the community comes together.”

Last year, the school had a large crowd for a performance of The Beverly Hillbillies, so Albright wanted to put on a large production this year. He wanted something kids could enjoy, but also something people would know. He added, he knew the kids could do a good job at this play.

“The kids work very hard. We’ve had to go through a few set backs, but they’ve done a real good job with transitioning for that. Overall, the cast has worked very hard, they’re trying different things with voices and the costumes are going to be a little different then normal. People should come out to support the students, but the show will also speak to those who know the cartoon and those who know the live action.

“We work hard, try to celebrate the community, and the biggest thing is supporting the Preble Shawnee Theater Department.”

Mallory Plaugher is running sound for the play. She said she joined last year and loved the atmosphere, prompting her to sign up again.

“I have stage fright, personally, so I envy the actors, but I like watching everything happen. It has been nice being a part of this production. We’re very close, so it’s like having another little family,” Plaugher said.

Brianna Little, who plays Bagheera, was also a part of last year’s production.

“Bagheera is honored in the jungle. She is the most feared and is very sassy. Practicing is fun. It is not like we’re trying to get the show done, we have fun with it and we do games sometimes. It has been a lot of fun. We’re all like a family. We’re very proud of what we’ve done together,” Little said. “There is not one of us who feel excluded. We’re a small community here and we all support eachother.”

Tristan Finney, who plays Shere Khan, has been a part of the the PS Theater Department since seventh grade.

She said, “Shere Khan is kind of power hungry and a little selfish. He does what he wants. We’re all very excited to build something from the ground up and make it ours. We want to show people what we’ve created. I think our show appeals to all audiences, from children to adults.”

Father Wolf himself, played by Dylan Box, is in his sixth year of being a part of the Theater Department.

Box said, “Father Wolf is dedicated to protecting his pack and making sure they’re safe. “

”The cast and crew all care about each other,” Box said. “We struggle, but we struggle together and that is what makes these practices the best.

“The play is about a community coming togehter to protect the young one, and the young one rising up to protect its community. I think that could be displayed throughout our community.”

http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_Play1.jpg The Preble Shawnee Theater Department will be performing The Jungle Book on Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Tickets are $5 pre-sale and $8 at the door. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_Play2.jpg The Preble Shawnee Theater Department will be performing The Jungle Book on Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Tickets are $5 pre-sale and $8 at the door. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_Play3.jpg

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH