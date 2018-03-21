ECS superintendent retiring

EATON — Eaton Community Schools Superintendent Barbara Curry issued her resignation for the purpose of retirement during the board of education meeting on Monday, March 12. Her retirement is effective July 31.

“It is with mixed emotions that I respectfully submit my resignation for the purpose of retirement, effective July 31, 2018. I have enjoyed my experiences as Principal, Director of Education, Assistant Superintendent, and most recently superintendent,” Curry said.

“It has truly been a rewarding experience, as I essentially began my career as a principal at Eaton Community School District. I received an unexpected blessing to be able to return back home as I end my career in education. Throughout my tenure at Eaton Community Schools, it has been an honor to serve this community.

“I had the pleasure of working with incredible administrators, teachers, and staff, with whom I have great respect and have enjoyed being a part of the school family. I deeply appreciate the members of the school board. Through your actions you have modelled the vital importance of ethics and integrity. In every decision you have made, the students of this community have always been your focus. I also appreciate your commitment to provide the highest quality of education possible for our students.

“I am looking forward to spending more time with my family, including my two grandchildren. It is with great pride and joy, recognizing my two sons graduated from Eaton Community School Districts, along with having two grandchildren who are now a part of the Eaton family, thank you for the privilege of being able to serve the students of Eaton Community Schools.”

Board President Lisa Noble responded, “Thank you, Barb. We’re certainly going to miss you. It has been a great honor to work as a board with you as well. We wish you the very best, and from personal experience I’ll tell you that retirement is a good deal. We wish you the best.”

Curry has been employed with Eaton Community Schools since August of 1992, when she was William Bruce Elementary Principal. In August of 1998 she moved to Director of Education. In August of 2004 she became Assistant Superintendent. She resigned in June of 2006 to became Superintendent at New Lebanon Local Schools.

In July of 2013 she was hired as Consultant Superintendent, to officially become Superintendent in August of 2013.

According to Noble, the district is working through the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) to find a replacement. They hope to swear in the new Superintendent during their June Board of Education meeting.

Curry’s retirement is not the only change ECS will see next year. All of the following personnel changes were approved during the adoption of the consent agenda at the meeting:

•Hollingsworth East Elementary Principal Pam Friesel issued her resignation, effective June 30, contingent upon her re-employment as Director of Pupil Services.

•Director of Curriculum and Instruction Melissa Imhoff also issued her resignation, effective June 30, contingent upon her re-employment as Assistant Superintendent.

•Robert D. Lucas issued his resignation for the purpose of retirement, effective May 31.

•Ty Tolliver, Middle School Football Coach, issued his resignation effective June 30.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

