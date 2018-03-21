Yoga studio opens in Eaton

EATON — The City of Eaton is now the home of a yoga studio. Three Little Birds Yoga & Wellness Center held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, March 16. The studio is owned by Misti Black and is located in a renovated home at 223 East Main Street in Eaton.

Classes will begin after spring break on Monday, April 9.

Black opened the studio in hopes of bringing the same deep connection she has to yoga to others in the area.

“I have three little birds — my three daughters. My husband passed away five years ago and after he passed away, the song Three Little Birds by Bob Marley played all the time. It stayed with me as our anthem, because the main line is everything is gonna be alright,” she said. “After he passed away, I went through yoga teacher training, just to learn about yoga and I never thought I would teach, but I loved it so much.

“My boyfriend Matt Dillman and I are cancer survivors. We wanted to open some place in town people could go to for alternative things besides just chemo and radiation. A lot of people don’t know that those things exist. I have gained the best of friends through yoga. I think that is the best thing. I hope this studio gives the community a place where they can feel better.”

The studio started out as Dillman’s grandparent’s apartment, but no one had been living there for some time.

“We completely painted every square inch, did the floors, gutted the whole kitchen, redid the entire bathroom — we basically redid everything,” she said.

She started getting into alternative medicine and natural alternatives before she was diagnosed with cancer, but they really helped her during her battle.

“Because of these natural products I didn’t get really sick-sick during my chemo treatments. I wasn’t hospitalized and I didn’t really have to do any of those things,” she said. “Do not be intimidated by yoga. If I can do it, anybody can. For our classes, whomever shows up is what level we will be teaching at. If you’ve never done a class before, don’t be intimidated and come on in.

“Everything is provided for classes. You can bring your own mat if you like it, but everything is here. We’re open to suggestions if anyone wants to add classes. We will also rent the space for bridal showers, baby showers, and any other party. We have a full kitchen and bathroom. It is just so pretty in here.”

As for future plans for the studio, Black wants it to grow into an entire wellness center, where people can come for not just yoga, but other services as well. Currently, the studio also sells Black’s homemade products. There will be different workshops offered as well.

Yoga classes cost $10 for a drop in, or $40 for a five class pass. Private sessions are available for individuals or groups. For April, classes are held:

•Monday from 6-7 p.m.

•Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to noon.

•Thursday from 6-7 p.m.

•Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

She added, opening 3 Little Birds wouldn’t have been possible without Dillman, who was instrumental during the renovation process and was by her side constantly.

3 Little Birds Yoga & Wellness Center held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, March 16. The studio is owned by Misti Black and is located in a renovated home at 223 East Main Street in Eaton. Classes will begin after spring break on Monday, April 9. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_Yoga1.jpg 3 Little Birds Yoga & Wellness Center held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, March 16. The studio is owned by Misti Black and is located in a renovated home at 223 East Main Street in Eaton. Classes will begin after spring break on Monday, April 9. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_Yoga2.jpg

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 9337-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 9337-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH