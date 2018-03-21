Grand jury issues indictments

EATON — During a Monday, March 5, session, a Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments:

Brandon Eaton Boykin Jr., 4914 67th St., Apt. 11, San Diego, California, having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons and possession of marijuana; Earl Carl Lewis, 2480 Lexington Road, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs with specification; Regina D. Thorpe, 328 W. Decatur St., Eaton, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility, aggravated possession of drugs with specification; David E. Chandler, 401 Liberty St., Eaton, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated possession of drugs; Richard A. Bean, 512 N. Cherry St., Eaton, possession of LSD.

Also: Darryl C. Rike, at large, violating a protection order; Caroline R. Duncan, 131 E. Chicago St., Eaton, aggravated menacing (three counts) and aggravated possession of drugs; Kasheem Aikens, 2099 Bergen St., 3D, Brooklyn, New York, possession of marijuana, possession of hashish and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Jessica L. Board, at large, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Madelyn Rae Engle, 130 W. Mechanic St., Eaton, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Also: Joe E. Lainhart, 135 W. Third St., unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance with specification, carrying concealed weapon with specification, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse of combination of them, using weapons while intoxicated, failure to submit to chemical tests and carrying a concealed weapon with specification; William E. Prestel, 7096 E. Lock Rd., Lewisburg, aggravated possession of drugs; Brandy E. Mouser, at large, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Also: Edward Young, 3939 Camden-West Elkton Road, Camden, violating a protection order; Rodney Thomas McMurray, 101 Megan Drive A, Lewisburg, trespass in a habitation and criminal damaging and endangering; Tessa Lee Brickles, 220 Eaton-Lewisburg Rd., Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drugs paraphernalia; Jason M. Kinser, 540 S. Western Avenue, Winchester, Indiana, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana; Richard T. Bicknell, LKA 1717 Columbia Ave., Middletown, criminal trespass, petty theft and theft.