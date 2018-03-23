Speaker presents plan for Christian school

EATON — The Preble County Liberty Group brought Lisa Watson, former president of the Kansas City Chapter of the ACLU, to speak on Tuesday, March 6. Watson spoke to a large crowd about her journey through “The Left.” Organizers explained, “Having mastered the language and tools of liberal activism she learned and will share the need for truth and reconciliation in order to win arguments with The Left.”

The presentation was held at the Eaton Youth Center and light refreshments were provided.

Having served as a college intern at Planned Parenthood and as the president of the Kansas City Chapter of the ACLU, Lisa Watson mastered the language and tools of “The Left,” according to organizers, who said attendees would“hear how her journey from liberalism, feminism, Darwinism, and Atheism led to a supernatural touch of God, which triggered a 180-degree adjustment in her worldview.”

With this meeting, Watson hoped to provide useful tools to effect positive social change. Her “training-style” of presentation is constructed to develop an audience-specific “Education Action Plan” that individuals can implement within 24 hours of the event.

“I grew up an unremarkable childhood with three siblings, but I moved to California to go to college. I had culture shocked, but in a good way. I loved it, it was so much different from Kansas and everything was exciting. Except, there was one thing that was new in this world, and that was that I had my professors who had different ideas about the God of the bible. Their opinion was that God didn’t create humanity, humanity created God,” Watson said.

“They would routinely throw challenges about God, like, ‘You really think Noah got two of every animal on the ark?’ And I believed it because it was what I was told. I couldn’t argue about it, I didn’t have any evidence. ‘How could Adam make Eve when woman makes man?’ I would think, ‘That’s true.’ So, by the time I graduated college I was in a lot of doubt, I couldn’t explain this. Every group on the planet had created their own creation myths, so now what I had been taught to be true became a myth.”

Watson added, a few years after graduation she was an atheist. She transferred back to Kansas when she was in school, where she did an internship with Planned Parenthood. There she was accepted onto their board. While working for a telecommunication company she became a union steward. From there she joined the ACLU board, where she became an Affirmative Action officer. Two years later, she is the president of the Kansas City ACLU. After that, she started the Racial Justice task force. She then joined the National ACLU board in New York City.

She explained herself as “perfectly happy” and “not looking for God.”

Until, one day, she sat down to watch a movie, but instead of her movie “I Don’t Have Enough Faith to be an Atheist” came on.

Apologetic Dr. Frank Turek is the co-author of “I Don’t Have Enough Faith to be an Atheist” and in it he presents evidence for Christianity and cross-examines ideas against it. Watson started the show laughing, but finished doubting her beliefs.

“By the time the show is over, I’m actually lightheaded. I curled on the side of my bed dizzy, and I heard a voice. The voice said, ‘You’re being lied to.’ My mind is racing. I’m thinking about everything he said,” Watson said. “I went to YouTube university. I started watching those shows. I had never heard of Apologetics. What had I been doing in church? I remember those pretty Easter dresses, but I didn’t learn anything.

“I start going to ‘YouTube university’. I’m a tough one, so it took me over two years. Maybe for someone else it wouldn’t have taken so long, but I had a lot invested in this other belief system. He just starts chipping away at me. By the time it was over, it was like the perfect curriculum on YouTube had been designed for me. You know how you go on YouTube and it starts recommending things for you? The videos that were recommended were the exact questions I forgot I even asked.”

When she finished her education she had her “intellectual mind changed” and her “heart changed.” Then, God put a “call on [her] life.”

She explained, God came to her and informed her that “the enemy is in the schools.” God presented to her a plan to build a Christian model of education, where any form of government is obsolete. Watson added, she has a patent pending and is not allowed to revel her entire plan, at this time, but is allow to share part of her plan.

The idea behind the plan is to make it so schools are not dependent on the government.

She added, “Apparently it is a bad idea to send your kids to Pharaoh school. If you send your kids to Pharaoh school, they’re going to be Egyptians. One of the problems I’m having is, I don’t find the church is very biblical. I actually find the world is biblical, there’s just no Jesus. They’re very biblical, because the bible is very formulaic. He’s saying, follow these principals and you get these outcomes.”

Next, she applied the bible and different principals to Liberalism and Conservatism, claiming that “The Left” is in “agreement,” while “The Right” cannot agree on much – such as how there are different denominations of Christianity, instead of just one.

When she was still on “The Left” she attended Tea Party Meetings, wondering what their plan was. “There was a lot of rhetoric, but no plan,” she said.

That is one of the main differences between Liberalism and Conservatism, she said. “The Left” is always thinking of how to get ahead, while “The Right” does not have much movement. For example, “The Left” has “movements” — the Civil Rights Movement, Feminism Movement, LGBTQ+ Movement – while “The Right” has issues.

She said, conservatives need to come together, find a shared goal and enemy, and work to move forward. Or “The Left” is going to continue to make gains, while “The Right” fails to “reverse” any recent laws or decisions.

She presented to the group that one enemy and that one goal. To Watson, Government Schools are the enemy and must be dismantled.

“This is the tale of two factories, you’re both producing an item. The conservative factory is supposed to be producing conservatives, but you’re actually not, because they can count on a certain number of your kids becoming liberal. Way higher than the percentage of liberal kids becoming conservative,” she said. “We cannot keep pouring our energy into the system that is training the enemy.

“Malcolm X actually has a quote. He said, ‘Only a fool would let the enemy educate his children.’ You wake up everyday and you let your enemy educate your children. You pay taxes so your enemy can educate your children. Stop the bleeding. Again, there is a call on my life to build a private school system that is not reliant on government.”

Watson proposes making a private school system which is run by pastors, employs some teachers, and relies heavily on community volunteer teachers. This, she said, would run down the cost of running the school, while teaching kids subjects they will find fun and interesting, such as sewing or the second amendment.

Those volunteers would not work 40 hours a week, but rather when they could (once a year, for example), replacing some of the teachers. The school would require 180 people to fill up a year, “free staff,” Watson stated.

The school would start at kindergarten level, siphoning public school students and eventually shutting down one school district. Watson claimed that there is already money to pay for this proposal. She listed statistics for how much money Americans spend on charities, animals, and other amenities a year. If people, instead, invested their money in this system, then it could work and shut down that one district.

They would then encourage students to attend the schools, stating that most parents want their children to attend private schools. This should be the “conservative movement,” Watson said, and all of their energy should be dedicated to this, instead of spread out among several different issues. “The Right” has to focus, and Watson believes that dismantling public schools and instating private Christian schools is a good way to begin.

Organizers explained, “Having mastered the language and tools of liberal activism she learned and will share the need for truth and reconciliation in order to win arguments with The Left.” http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_PP4.jpg Organizers explained, “Having mastered the language and tools of liberal activism she learned and will share the need for truth and reconciliation in order to win arguments with The Left.” The Preble County Liberty Group brought Lisa Watson, former president of the Kansas City Chapter of the ACLU, to speak on Tuesday, March 6. Watson spoke to a large crowd about her journey through “The Left.” http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_PP5.jpg The Preble County Liberty Group brought Lisa Watson, former president of the Kansas City Chapter of the ACLU, to speak on Tuesday, March 6. Watson spoke to a large crowd about her journey through “The Left.”

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH