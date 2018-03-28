U.S. 127 speed limit dropping in Camden

CAMDEN — The speed limit on U.S. 127 in Camden will officially be dropping from 50 mph to 45 mph, according to Village Administrator Rusty Wilson.

During the village council meeting on Thursday, March 15, Wilson informed council ODOT had gotten in touch with him, noting within the next three week signage will be up to reflect the change.

There will also be new flashers, including a replacement for the one which was destroyed in a recent accident. On the west side of the road, across from the village’s flasher, will be one ODOT is installing. South of town, there will be two new flashers from ODOT.

In other business, it was reported the village will be replacing a 1974 backhoe. Wilson presented prices to replace the old model with a new one, noting the village could purchase a used backhoe, but would not save much money and would not have a warranty. Currently, state bid for the new backhoe is 45 percent off, meaning the village could purchase the equipment for roughly $80,000. A used backhoe sells for $60,000.

The expense for the new backhoe will be split between the general (20 percent), water (30 percent), and sewer (30 percent) funds.

Under new business, council approved a resolution to renew attorney Brian Muenchenbach’s contract with the village. According to Fiscal Officer Becky Wilson, Muenchenbach has agreed to keep his rate at $850 per month. Chief of Police Matt Spurlock requested council renew the existing contract.

Councilman Kelly Doran suggested raising an employee’s wages, in order to keep him in the village and “catch him up” to current rates of pay.

“My recommendation would be to take him to $18, where he is now is just $16 and change, but freeze that for three years. He gets the benefit of the raise now, but won’t get anything else for three years,” Doran said.

The employee would once again be eligible for a raise in 2021.

Council approved the motion.

The Village of Camden Council will meet again on Thursday, April 5, at 7 p.m.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH