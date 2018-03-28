PC Community Outreach looking for volunteers

EATON — Preble County Community Outreach members are planning their second annual Earth Day Initiative to take place on Saturday, April 21.

This event will include people and businesses from all around the area, joining together to clean up and beautify the city and parks.

Volunteers will meet at The Grange, located at 501 Nation Avenue, between 8:45-9:30 a.m. for check-in. They will then go to their assigned areas of responsibility to work through the morning picking up trash, planting new trees or other plants, raking, and performing general cleanup as needed for the area.

At noon all volunteers will reconvene at The Grange to relax with a free lunch.

Preble County Community Outreach is looking for individuals or groups to come together in this effort. Pre-register by either emailing PCCO.30@gmail.com or commenting on the Facebook page, Preble County Community Outreach. This will allow the organization to take a lunch count. To request a specific area, ask beforehand so they can assign it to the right person or group.

The goal of this event is to not only clean up and beautify the city and parks for one day, but to bring the residents of the city together in a positive way, to take ownership of the parks, and to then expect each other to maintain the city with pride.

Trash bags and gloves will be available. Those who participate are asked to bring any other items which would be helpful in this endeavor (shovels, rakes, etc.) Organizers remind everyone to be aware of the weather forecast and wear appropriate attire to work in the outdoors.

All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.