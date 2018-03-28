BAGF set for April 14

EATON — The Preble County Art Association is inviting the public to the 4th annual Bad Art, Good Folk Auction on Saturday, April 14, at The Gymnasium at Eagle’s Point in Eaton.

Tickets to the event are $35 per person and include heavy hors d’oeuvres, live music, auction of art work made by our Good Folk, and lots of fun. Tickets must be purchased by April 6, which can be done online at www.preblearts.org or at the Visual Arts Center.

Nine “Good Folk” are working on a piece of art under the guidance of a professional artist, that will be auctioned off at the event. They are competing with one another to raise money for the Preble County Arts Association. They do this through votes (dollars raised) and by amount they earn through the auctioned item. This year’s cast of Good Folk includes Janet Sikora, Chris Day, Holly Steele, Kenny Henning, Anna Fomin, Eric Beeghly, Dr. Karl Hofmann, Margie Benge and Marty Votel.

To vote for favorite Good Folk (or Folks), visit www.preblearts.org and follow the BAGF link.

Votes will be collected until the close of the event on April 14. Not sure who to vote for? Each member belongs to a team represented by a professional artist. Professional artists include Erin Abney, Robert Coveney, and Gail Springer. Any vote cast for a team will be equally distributed to the team members. The team with the most votes receives a trophy, almost as good as the individual winner’s, and the right to brag, indefinitely.

Bad Art, Good Folk is generously supported by Opti-Vise IT, Lawns Plus, LCNB Bank, Lowman Heating and Air, Muha Construction, RDA Group Architects, Preble County Chiropractic and Nutrition, Kid Wednesday Productions, and Simon Insurance.

The fundraiser, in its third year, seeks to support the PCAA and the art programming it provides for the community. Tickets for this event are on sale and voting is happening now.

The Preble County Art Association is located at the Visual Art Center, 601 Hillcrest Dr. in Eaton. Programming includes a variety of art classes and workshops, painted pottery, birthday parties, and outreach programs. For more information, visit www.preblearts.org or call 937-456-3999.

