Hall of Honor: Honoring Preble County’s history

PREBLE COUNTY This article is the seventh in our series related to the Sara Swartsel Hall of Honor, sponsored by the Preble County Historical Society and The Register-Herald. Our co-sponsorship recognizes the natural partnership of the two organizations in recording the history of Preble County every day. This annual process provides each entity with many opportunities to collaborate publicly on the project in ways that promote the value of each entity to the residents and businesses of the county. The Hall of Honor was established in 2011 in honor of the 40th anniversary of the Preble County Historical Society.

In 2018 the Hall of Honor will induct its eighth membership class. Inductees must be deceased and have lived in Preble County at some point in their lives; further, they must meet one or more of the following requirements: have been outstanding in achievement in agriculture, arts, professions, politics, public service, education, or sports; or have a reputation that brings honor to the county, or personal commitment and service to the county; or had a lasting impact on the county.

You can make a nomination to the Hall of Honor by visiting the Preble County Historical Society’s web site at www.preblecountyhistoricalsociety.com and downloading an application to complete and submit. You also may email the Society at preblecountyhistoricalsociety@frontier.com or call the Society at 937-787-4256 and leave a message requesting a nomination form.

The deadline for submission for consideration for 2018 is Friday, March 30.

2017 Inductees were as follows:

James Edward Quinn, 1920-1997

A fifth generation Preble Countian and World War II veteran, Quinn helped found the PCHS, served as a member of the Board of Trustees, donated many artifacts, and created nature trails and wildlife education programs. His many contributions to West Alexandria included Republican Central Committee member, village council member and Marshall, private business ownership, and church and community association memberships including helping create the Lions Club Apple Butter tradition.

Colonel Charles M. Hendricks, M.D., 1877-1953

Visionary Preble County native, Dr. Hendricks began his illustrious career at Miami University. His ambition took him to medical school and his compassion led him to treating respiratory illnesses. His Army career resulted in innovations for improved evacuation and treatment strategies, MASH units, and blood types on military “Dog Tags.” His love for football and his community service in El Paso, Texas, led to assisting in creating and naming “The Sun Bowl.”

Clarence Irvin Kesler, 1882-1975

Born and raised in Preble County, Kesler received the Navy Cross for his service as crewmember on Seaplane NC-1 that crossed the Atlantic Ocean in May 1919. For this history-making first he also received the highest non-citizen honor of the Order of the Tower and Sword medallion from the King of Portugal. His distinguished Navy service led to a pilot’s career with Pan American Airways in Central and South America.