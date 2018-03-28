Senior edition

EATON — Dessert Auction: This fun-filled event is happening, on Friday, March 30, at 2 p.m. Yummy, beautiful, Easter desserts being auctioned off just in time for Easter Weekend!! Thanks to Lawn Plus for sponsoring.

Breakfast Bingo: Come and play bingo and eat breakfast with us on Friday, April 6 at 9:30 a.m. at The Grange. Sign up today, $3 members, $5 non members. Thanks to Senior Home Repair for sponsoring.

Tai Chi: We have a great new instructor, Cindy Schneider, Occupational Therapist, teaching Tai Chi with a QiQong warm up. Tai Chi incorporates moves to facilitate balance, coordination, strength, endurance and memory. This class begins April 2 from noon-1 p.m. at the senior center. Pre-registration is a must, space is limited, cost is $5 members, $15 non-members. 937-456-4947

Volunteer sign-up: If you would like to hear about volunteering options with us, or would like to sign up to volunteer, then stop in on Monday, April 16, at 10 a.m. to find out more.

Life Topics: Bella Care Hospice will be here on Tuesday, April 17 at 2 p.m. sharing on the topic, ‘Remembering the 1940s, 50s and 60s.’ Join us for this free event!

You Are Invited to “Lunch with Jake”: Jake Dailey is a volunteer with the U.S. Veterans Administration. “Lunch with Jake” is an opportunity for veterans to ask questions and get information about services available through the Veterans Administration while enjoying lunch in the Decade’s Diner at the Preble County Activities Center, located at 800 East St. Clair Street in Eaton. Jake also has a lot of knowledge about Preble County. In addition, Jake wants input about possible trips that would be of interest to men. He will also provide information about activities at the Activities Center that would be of interest to men. “Lunch with Jake” will take place the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month.

Tax Services: An AARP, IRS-certified, tax preparer will be at the senior activities center to offer free tax preparation. You must call to make an appointment at 937-456-4947.

Miami Valley Gaming: Miami Valley now has over 1,700 gaming machines including all your favorites and the latest titles too. Join us in the gaming adventure on Thursday, July 12. Call Cookie to pay for your spot, $17 members, $27 non-members.

Reds Day Game: Join us for a Red’s day game on Thursday, June 7, when they play the Colorado Rockies. Call Cookie at 937-456-4947 to sign up.

Trip to Chicago, Illinois: 4 days and 3 nights in Chicago! Guided tour of Chicago, Navy Pier, the Science and Industry Museum, the Field Museum, and much more! Join us, June 4-7. Call Cookie to reserve your spot and discuss payments! 937-456-4947

Iceland Trip: Discover Iceland, a land and culture forged by fire and ice. Steaming lava fields and massive glaciers sculpt mountains and valleys, leaving thundering waterfalls and plunging fjords. In this land of many natural wonders, enjoy the rare opportunity to see the aurora borealis – one of nature’s most dazzling light displays! This is a 7-day trip that will take place Sept. 27-Oct. 3. Call Cookie for further details!

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.