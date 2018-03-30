HEAP phone number changing

DAYTON — The phone number to contact Miami Valley Community Action Partnership’s (MVCAP) Home Energy Assistance (HEAP) and Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) changed, effective 4:30 p.m., March 30, to 937-514-4777.

With the end of Winter Crisis Season rapidly approaching on March 31, PIPP customers will schedule appointments using the new number going forward. Miami Valley CAP’s new scheduling system also provides clients with the ability to schedule online and via mobile application. Customers can find the link to the online scheduler on the agency’s website: miamivalleycap.org. This change reflects the agency’s continuing work to make the process easier to use for those who need it most.

“We acknowledge there were issues with the previous system, and are working hard to ensure we service our customers the best way possible,” said Keelie Gustin, Director of MVCAP Energy Assistance Programs.

“Miami Valley Community Action Partnership will never shy away from trying a new product or procedure when it can potentially result in improved service to our customers and efficiency in our important mission,” added MVCAP President Cherish Cronmiller.

“The agency sincerely appreciates the patience of our customers and fellow community partners as we make this transition. Through the end of April, appointments will be released, for the next business day, at 4:30 p.m. of the business day prior,” MVCAP said in a press release. “For example, to schedule an appointment for the afternoon of Monday, April 2nd, clients may begin calling or go online to schedule at 4:30 p.m., March 30. Morning appointments are currently scheduled through April 27. Customers and partners should keep an eye on the MVCAP website for scheduling updates, tips on how to use the new system, and documentation required to process all applications.”