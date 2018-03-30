Camden PD reports on arrests

CAMDEN — It has been another busy month for the Camden Police Department. Police Chief Matt Spurlock recently released information regarding arrests related to drugs and other activities in the village since Feb. 22.

On Thursday, Feb. 22, Johnny Ray Newton, 46, of Camden was encountered on a traffic stop when he drove his vehicle left of center. CPD’s K9 unit responded to the scene and Newton was charged with three counts of having drug parapheranalia, according to Spurlock.

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, Richard Buchanan, 55, of Camden was arrested after assaulting a family member on N. Main St. in the village. Buchanan was charged with domestic violence and also aggravated menacing.

Sunday, March 4, Brandon Schroyer, 23, of Trotwood was arrested after officers responded to a fight which had occurred at the Whiskey Bar. Upon officers’ arrival, they did not locate any type of altercation. “Officers did observe Schroyer yelling loudly and attempting to provoke others,” Spurlock noted. “Officers attempted to speak with Schroyer and he was highly intoxicated and uncooperative.” Schroyer was arrested and booked into the Preble County Jail for aggravated disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, Spurlock reported.

Also on March 4, Michael D. Brown, 38, of West Carrollton, was arrested on a warrant. According to Spurlock, while on patrol, officers ran the registration of Brown’s vehicle and were alerted to an active warrant for his arrest. Brown was stopped on West Central Ave.nue and taken into custody without incident. Brown’s arrest warrant was from Montgomery County and it was for violating a court order, Spurlock said.

On Monday, March 5, Audrey Rice of Eaton was arrested on charges including operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drug of abuse or combination of them, two counts fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specifcied governmental facility. According to court records, on March 5, Rice was stopped in Camden by a CPD officer for driving left-of-center. Rice allegedly failed field sobriety tests, and had a pill bottle containing suboxone, a controlled substance, on her person when “dressed in” to the jail.

Vernon Michael Perry, 45, of Camden, was arrested on Wednesday, March 7, after Camden officers conducted an undercover operation, according to Spurlock. Perry was charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree. He was apprehended selling methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school, Spurlock said. Perry was arrested and housed at the Preble County Jail.

During this same incident, Spurlock reported, Justice Johnson, 29, of Eaton, and Justin Short, 19, of Eaton, were both arrested for obstructing official business.

“We continue to issue the same warning to drug dealers and they seem to ignore it,” Spurlock said. “Do not think you can come into the Village of Camden and continue to get away with selling drugs. You may get away with this behavior a few times but you never will know when one of our officers is right around the corner, in an alley, or right outside watching this transaction take place. You will be apprehended and taken to jail.”

Friday, March 9, Laura Marshall, 25, of Camden was arrested on child endangering charges. According to Spurlock, officers received a call regarding “a small child in the middle of the roadway on N. Lafayette St.” The reporting person advised that the child was approximately 4 years old. “Fifteen minutes later Marshall called and reported her child missing,” Spurlock said. “The child was approximately four blocks from her residence.”

On Sunday, March 11, John Bown, 57, and Edward Bown, 59, brothers from College Corner, Ohio, were stopped by officers for being on the roadway in a vehicle with fictitious tags. Once contact was made with the brothers, officers observed both to have an open container of beer, Spurlock reported. The Bowns were issued citations to the Camden Mayor’s Court and are scheduled to appear on April 5.

Also on March 11, Lisa Alvey, 42, of Camden and Angela Cook, 43, of Richmond Indiana were arrested on charges of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. “Officers made contact with both women in the 6000 block of N. Main St.,” Spurlock said. “While speaking to the subjects, officers observed illegal drugs in plain view.”

On Monday, March 12, Stephanie Gambill, 47, of Somerville, was arrested on arrest warrants. “Officers ran the registration on Gambill’s vehicle and they were alerted that she had two active arrest warrants,” Spurlock reported. “Gambill was stopped and taken into custody without incident. Gambill’s warrants were for failure to appear in court.”

On Thursday, March 15, Tina M. Roberts, 32, of Camden, was arrested for possession of drugs after being the operator of a vehicle which was stopped for a moving violation. Roberts was taken into custody without incident, according to Spurlock.

Also on March 15, Joshua D. Taylor, 20, of Camden, was arrested near his residence on McGuire Drive. Taylor had an active arrest warrant for a previous theft. He was arrested and transported to the Preble County Jail.

On Sunday, March 18, Julie A. Ward, 40, of Camden, was arrested on charges including fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fourth-degree misdemeanor illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and third-degree felony tampering with evidence. According to Eaton Municipal Court documents, Ward was a passenger in a vehicle in a traffic stop and admitted possession of a a”meth pipe.” Later, “chunks of methamphetamine were found in the rear of the cruiser and a review of the crusier video displays Ward pulling something from her pocket and biting it with her teeth, swallowing something;” and “small baggies torn in half were found in her possession when being dressed into the jail.” Officials said the substance tested preumptive for methamphetamine.

Also on March 18, Mamie E. Swearingen, 54, of Camden, was arrested at her residence for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Spurlock said Swearingen allowed two juveniles to come to her residence and stay until approximately 1 a.m. “Swearingen was aware of the juveniles’ whereabouts while multiple persons, including police, searched for the juveniles,” Spurlock said.

On Wednesday, March 21, Jason V. Peters, 36, of Camden, was approached on a traffic stop when an officer observed him driving and was aware of his suspended driving privileges. Peters was arrested for the violation and housed at the Preble County Jail, according to Spurlock.

On Thursday, March 22, Robert Maiden, 32, of Camden, was arrested on a charge of fourth-degree domestic violence, after officers received a 9-1-1 call from a female screaming. Preble County Sheriff’s deputies responded along with Chief Spurlock. According to court documents, Maiden had previously pleaded guilty to or been convicted of domestic violence in Middletown Municipal Court in September 2015.

Friday, March 23, Tyler Wyatt, 21, Camden, was arrested on charges including first-degree felony aggravated burglary, with a weapons specification; second-degree felony burglary, with a weapons specification; fourth-degree felony trespass in a habitation, with a weapons specification and first-degree misdemeanor petty theft. Hoff was discovered by an ex-girlfriend in her house at 34 S. Second St., according to court records. It was alleged to have taken a wallet containing bank cards, a paint roller, and various building materials. Security camera footage showed Wyatt walking around the house, with a larged fixed-blade knife on his belt, according to reports.

Saturday, March 24, Timmie Feltner, 25, of Richmond, Kentucky, was arrested and housed for possession of drug paraphernalia. According to Spurlock, officers encountered Feltner on a traffic stop when he did not have a visible license plate. “A K9 was called to the scene and several drug related items were located.”

Also on March 24, Leroy Sapp, 62, of Camden, was jailed on a public intoxication and concealed weapon charge. “Sapp was at the Camden Way Apartment complex causing a disturbance,” Spurlock reported. When officers arrived, Sapp would not cooperate and he was found to be highly intoxicated. Once arrested, Sapp had a large knife in his possession.”

On Sunday, March 25, John Burkhart, 42, Richmond, Indiana, was arrested on charges including fifth-degree possession of cocaine, first-degree misdemeanor having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia. According to reports, Spurlock and Officer David Stemp were inside the BP gas station when they were advised by the attendant of a vehicle which had been parked in the lot for “several hours.” Burkhart was found “passed out” in the driver seat of the vehicle, with an alcoholic beverage can in his hand, according to Spurlock. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of suspected narcotics Burkhart identified as being cocaine, and paraphernalia including glass smoking pipes, officials reported.

Burkhart http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_Burkhart-mug.jpg Burkhart Johnson http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_Johnson-Mug.jpg Johnson Taylor http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_Josh-Taylor-Mug.jpg Taylor Maiden http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_maiden-mug.jpg Maiden Perry http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_Perry-Mug.jpg Perry Rice http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_RICE-MUG.jpg Rice Short http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_Short-Mug.jpg Short Wyatt http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_T-Wyatt-mug.jpg Wyatt Ward http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_ward-mug.jpg Ward

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.