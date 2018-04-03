Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest

EATON — A drug trafficking operation at an Eaton apartment was discovered during an investigation, and a 34-year-old Preble County resident was arrested after a search warrant was executed on Friday, March 30.

According to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by officers of the Eaton Police Division, executed a narcotics search warrant Friday afternoon at 220 Eaton Lewisburg Road, Apt. 21 in Eaton, after a short-term drug investigation.

Investigators confirmed trafficking in methamphetamine was occurring from the apartment, Simpson reported last week.

“Investigators located and seized suspected methamphetamine and marijuana in the apartment,” Simpson said in a press release. “Drug paraphernalia and a small amount of cash was also seized.”

Investigators arrested Benjamin Keathley, 34 of the Eaton-Lewisburg Road address and housed him in the Preble County Jail on preliminary charges including: trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; drug possession (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony; possessing criminal tools, a first-degree misdemeanor and drug possession (marijuana), a minor misdemeanor.

The investigation was to be forwarded to the Preble County Prosecutor’s Office this week, for review and filing of formal charges, according to Simpson.

