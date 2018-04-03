Annual egg drop held

EATON — Community of Faith Church, which holds services at the YMCA in Eaton, hosted the annual Ultimate Helicopter Egg Drop event on Saturday, March 31.

According to organizers, this is a family-oriented event to celebrate the Easter season. They provide inflatables, a rock climbing wall, a concession stand, door prizes, and as the main event — The Ultimate Helicopter Egg Drop with 30,000 eggs.

The ultimate drop is broken into ages 4-6 and ages 7-10, with ages 0-3 being parent-assisted in a separate area. The egg drop took place twice, once for each age range, beginning at 2:15 p.m.

Not only were there inflatables and other rides for children to enjoy before the egg drop, but the MedFlight helicopter and City of Eaton fire trucks were allowing tours, so community members could talk with staff and look inside the trucks and helicopter.

According to Community of Faith Senior Pastor Justin Wiegand, the Ultimate Helicopter Egg Drop has been held for six years. The event is free of charge for the community. In response, the community has supported the egg drop for years.

“I think any time you can bring the community together, it is not a negative thing. Getting people face-to-face, to me, is super important and makes that sense of community stronger,” Wiegand said.

“This event has been big from the very beginning. I would say, it has grown with what we offer. The Helicopter Egg Drop kid registration has stayed the same, but we try to add new things to keep people busy during registration. We added kettle corn this year. We also added online registration and we pre-registered around 700 kids, which saved them and us a lot of time,” Weigand added.

The Ultimate Helicopter Egg Drop is completely free for the community. If there are profits made from the Chuck Wagon, then those funds go toward youth group. The event itself is funded through sponsorships. This year’s event was sponsored by: Heater Insurance, LCNB National Bank, David Biggs Insurance, Wings Etc, Freedom 1st Credit Union, Gina Hatmaker of MedPro, Papa Johns, Cornerstone Manufacturing, Twin Valley Bank, S & M Services, Eaton Floor and Wall, Mike Loy’s Collision, The Eaton Place, Eaton Computer, and Reflections.

According to Wiegand, the event truly is to get people out into the community and provide a fun-filled day.

“I think it is important to get the community out. More things we can do like this, makes the community better,” he said. “I think we want to continue to grow so there is not long lines and dead time. Hopefully, kids won’t have to wait a ton and get to have a lot of fun doing a lot of things.”

http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/04/web1_Egg1.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/04/web1_Egg2.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/04/web1_Egg3.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/04/web1_Egg4.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/04/web1_Egg5.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/04/web1_Egg6.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/04/web1_Egg7.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/04/web1_Egg8.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/04/web1_Egg9.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/04/web1_Egg10.jpg

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

