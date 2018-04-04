Eagle’s Point Art for Residence entries sought

EATON — Preble County Art Association is seeking artists to produce two to four pieces of art to hang at the residences in the historic Eagle’s Point location.

The Preble County Art Association (PCAA) in partnership with The HIT Foundation and Ohio Capital Impact Corporation is commissioning up to 15 works of art to hang inside The Residence at Eagle’s Point. Artists will work with the PCAA and Eagle’s Point representatives to create works inspired by residents’ dreams and aspirations. Up to four artists will be chosen to work on this project which will result in 10-15 works in total. This project will be completed by winter, 2018.

Applicants must submit digital examples of five-10 works created within the past five years and a written statement on why this project is of interest, to classes@preblearts.org, by midnight on Friday, May 4.

Artists must be willing and able to participate in mandatory communications and collaborations with project stakeholders.

If selected, artists must produce two-four works of art incorporating a collaborative process with PCAA and Eagle’s Point representatives and will be compensated between $300-$500 depending on size and materials used in pieces. Artworks will be delivered to PCAA in wnter 2018.

Visit the PCAA website for additional details at https://www.preblearts.org/event-2877256 or preblearts.org — go to the home tab and select Artist Opportunities. Email classes@preblearts.org or call 937-456-3999 with any questions.

Visit www.preblearts.org for the latest artist opportunities, specials, and workshops or call 937-456-3999. The Visual Art Center is located at 601 Hillcrest Dr. in Eaton. Hours are: Tuesday-Friday 1-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. from May 25-Sept 1.

The Preble County Art Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making art accessible to Preble County.