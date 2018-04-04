News briefs

PS Special BOE Meeting

There will be a Special Meeting of the Preble Shawnee Board of Education on Wednesday, April 4, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Preble Shawnee Board of Education Office, 124 Bloomfield Street, Camden, OH 45311. The purpose of the meeting will be to employ the next district treasurer and any other business to come before the board.

BOE testing

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct the May 8, Primary Election Logic & Accuracy Testing and Public Test for the M-100 optical scanners on Tuesday, April 3, and the Logic & Accuracy Testing of the Automarks on Wednesday, April 4. All testing will be held in the basement of the Preble County Courthouse and begin at 9 a.m.

Eaton Community Schools Special Meetings

The Eaton Community Schools Board of Education will meet in special session on Monday, April 9, at 4:30 p.m., prior to the regular meeting. This meeting will be held at Hollingsworth East Elementary, 506 Aukerman Street. The Board will enter executive session to discuss details relative to the security arrangements and emergency response protocols for the Eaton Board of Education, and to discuss the employment of a public employee or official. The Eaton Board of Education will also meet in special session on Wednesday, April 25, at 4:30 p.m. This meeting will be held at Hollingsworth East Elementary, 506 Aukerman Street. The Board will enter Executive Session to discuss the employment of a public employee or official.

SAPP Town Hall meeting

The public is invited to a Substance Abuse Prevention Partnership Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m., at the Eaton Church of the Brethren, 813 Camden Rd. This meeting is an educational event and also in recognition of SAPP’s “Bringing Help. Bringing Hope. Thank You Week.” Guest speakers include Jerri Lynn Stanley, Clinical Director of Recovery and Wellness; Amy Raynes, Director of Mental Health & Recovery; Deputy Mike Spitler, Preble County Sheriff’s Office; Sergeant Eric Beeghly, Eaton Police Department; Steve Bruns, Preble County Common Pleas Magistrate and Sheila Willeford, Adult Probation Officer. For additional information, contact Alexa Joyce, Director of Preble County United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, 937-456-7174 or email alexaj@dayton-unitedway.org.

Bringing Help, Bringing Hope

Save the date for Bringing Help, Bringing Hope Appreciation Breakfast. On Friday, April 13, at 8 a.m. at Eaton Church of the Brethren, an appreciation breakfast will be held for those who are fighting on the front lines of the Opioid Epidemic. All who wishes to honor these individuals are welcome to this free event. More information is to come.

Chamber Business Expo

This year’s Preble County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo is set for Friday, April 13, and Saturday, April 14, in the Expo Building on the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton. The event includes a wide variety of businesses, nonprofits, service groups and local organizations participating. Vendors include lawn, garden and landscaping companies, insurance and banking institutions, home repair and improvement businesses, healthcare, animals, RVs, auto and motorcycles, technology and marketing companies and more. Admission is $1. There will be food vendors on site, and new this year, a “Kids Corner” with activities for children. The Expo runs from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. The Preble County Business Expo is held each year at the Business Expo Center located on the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton. This two-day event averages over 90 vendors and attracts over 1,000 attendees each year. Registration and payment options are now available online. For additional information call 937-456-4949.

NT Alumni car show

The National Trail Alumni Association is sponsoring its annual car show on April 14. Registration will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. The event will be held in the east parking lot behind National Trail High School. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles welcomed. There will be food, music, door prizes, and a 50/50 drawing. All proceeds go to NT Alumni Association scholarships. Contact Dane Mowen at 937-533-7166 with questions.

TCN Kindergarten registration

Tri-County North Local Schools will be holding kindergarten registration the week of Monday, April 16-Friday, April 20, in the TCN District Office. Times will be: April 16, 18 and 20 from 8 a.m.-noon; April 17 from 1-3 p.m. and April 19 from 3-6:30 p.m. This is an open registration so no appointment is needed. 2018-19 kindergartners must be five years old on or before Aug. 1. The following must be submitted for all students: A certified birth certificate from the Health Department (note: a hospital birth record is not acceptable;) Original copies of any child custody orders, decree modifications of orders relevant to the child; Physician immunization records; Three forms of proof of residency (visit www.tcnschools.com for a complete list of acceptable forms of proof of residency.) Call 962-2671 or 833-2974 with any questions regarding kindergarten registration.

State of the County event

The Preble County Chamber of Commerce will host the Preble County Commissioners, who will present their annual State of the County address on Thursday, April 19, from 7:45-9:30 a.m., at Reflections@PMG Restaurant, 3377 U.S. 35 E., West Alexandria. Breakfast, sponsored by Reflections@PMG, will be served. To register to attend, visit www.preblecountyohio.com.

Preble Shawnee Board Meeting

The Preble Shawnee Board of Education regular March meeting originally scheduled for Thursday, April 26, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 25, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Preble Shawnee Board of Education Offices, 124 Bloomfield Street, Camden.

United Way Golf Outing

The 2018 Preble County United Way Golf Outing is set for Friday, May 11, at the Eaton Country Club. Teams are being accepted for this 4-person team scramble. Minimum handicap is 44. Only one player per team may have a handicap of 10 or less. Teams can be all men, all women, or mixed. Starting times will be 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. shotgun starts. Arrive by 8 a.m. to register for the morning round and by 1 p.m. to register for the afternoon round. Fee is $75 per person/$300 per team, which includes a light breakfast for the morning round, lunch, and 18 holes of golf with 2 carts per team. Registrations due by Friday, May 4 to 225 N. Barron St., Eaton, OH 45320. Make checks payable to United Way of Greater Dayton Area.

TVCLSD meetings

The Twin Valley Community Local School Board of Education has announced its monthly meetings will be held the fourth Monday of each month, in the Twin Valley South Media Center at 6 p.m. Exceptions are the May meeting, which will be held on Tuesday, May 29, at 6 p.m. and the November/December meeting, which will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. The 2018 meeting dates are April 23, May 29, June 25, July 23, Aug. 27, Sept.24, Oct. 22 and Dec. 3.

Hope in the Darke

House of Hope Dayton, a residential day program for teen girls will hold the 4th Annual Hope in the Darke Interactive Dinner and Silent Auction on Saturday, May 12, from 6-10 p.m., at Romer’s Catering in Greenville. House of Hope will be accepting girls from Darke, Preble, Miami and Shelby Counties. For additional information, or tickets, visit www.houseofhopedayton.org, or call 937-551-9012. House of Hope is a 501-C3.

Relay for Life

The Preble County Relay for Life this year will begin Friday, May 18, at 6 p.m., and end on Saturday, May 19, at noon, at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Organizational meetings are the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at Bruce Elementary School. All interested in forming a team for this family event and raising money for cancer research are welcome at meetings, or can reach out to 937-733-9534 for more details. This event allows everyone in the community to celebrate those who have survived, grieve for those lost to cancer, and empower others to fight back against a disease that takes too much.

Tornado siren testing

Monthly testing of tornado sirens countywide will be done on the first Wednesday of each month, through November, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested.