Town Hall meeting planned

EATON — The United Way of the Greater Dayton Area will be hosting a SAPP Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Church of the Brethren 813 Camden Rd, Eaton. This town hall meeting is an educational event for the community but also in recognition of the Substance Abuse Prevention Partnership (SAPP)’s “Bringing Help. Bringing Hope. Thank You Week.”

The members of the SAPP are committed to leading Preble County in expressing our gratitude and appreciation to all community members working on the front lines in the fight against Ohio’s opioid epidemic.

Guest Speakers include:

•Jerri Lynn Stanley, Clinical Director of Recovery and Wellness

•Amy Raynes, Director of Mental Health and Recovery

•Deputy Mike Spitler, Preble County Sheriff’s Department

•Sargent Eric Beeghly, Eaton PD

•Steve Bruns, Preble County Common Pleas Magistrate

•Sheila Willeford, Adult Probation Officer

For more information contact Alexa Joyce, Director of Preble County United Way of the Greater Dayton Area at (937) 456-7174 or email AlexaJ@Dayton-Unitedway.org.