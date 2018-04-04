PS holds spring play

CAMDEN — The Preble Shawnee Theater Department performed The Jungle Book on Friday, March 23, and Saturday, March 24. According to Director Adam Albright, the story was of Mowgli coming into the jungle and becoming a part of the wolf pack. Albright added, the story was meant to speak to the Preble Shawnee community and how they come together to support each other. The show was a huge success, with the theater filling up and tickets selling out.

