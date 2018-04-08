NT to hold senior citizen luncheon

NEW PARIS — National Trail Local Schools will be holding its annual Senior Citizens Luncheon on Friday, April 13, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., with doors opening at 10:30 a.m.

Lunch will be served at 11 a.m., with entertainment and door prizes to follow.

RSVP by April 10 by Facebook, or call NTHS Principal Brian McKnight at 937-437-3333 ext. 1201. Food options are grilled chicken or ham steak.

The National Trail Local Schools administration, staff, and students invite and welcome all residents of the National Trail Local School District age 60 and over to enjoy lunch, entertainment, prizes, and friendship.