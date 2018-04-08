Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

EATON — A Richmond, Indiana man faces felony drug charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of heroin and other items in his vehicle.

Robert Bryant Sigmon, 24, remained incarcerated at the Preble County Jail at press time.

According to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson, on Monday, April 2, at approximately 12:48 p.m., PCSO deputies stopped a 1996 Honda Accord on North Barron Street at Washington Jackson Road for a traffic violation.

”During the stop, deputies observed marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle. The driver then gave consent to search the vehicle and his person,” Simpson reported.

During the search of the driver, deputies located “49 caps of suspected heroine on his person and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle,” Simpson said. “The driver later admitted that he was traveling back to Richmond from Dayton after purchasing the drug.”

Sigmon was taken to the Preble County Jail. Formal charges were filed last week in Eaton Municipal Court. Sigmon faces charges including possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

