Commissioners discuss Expo Building addition

EATON — The Preble County Board of Commissioners continues to plan for the Preble County Fairgrounds Expo Building Expansion project.

The project’s goal is to create a space to rent for weddings and other formal events, providing additional income for the county and a formal venue for residents.

During their meeting on Wednesday, March 28, commissioners met with Mike Carroll of Brandstetter Carroll Inc. to discuss the second phase of the project, and also met with Fairgrounds Manager Jim Shute.

Carroll reviewed plans with the commissioners for the second phase. At this point, they are trying to hammer out details, toeing the line between saving money and making the venue appropriate for the desired clientele.

”On the Expo Addition, when I get private donations to finish that off — and I think I have some coming in — is there a possibility that some advertisement can go somewhere?” Shute asked.

When the commissioners asked the amount, Shute indicated the donation will be somewhere between $15,000 and $100,000. Commissioners indicated advertisement will be possible for donors.

“We had a meeting today about finalizing plans for the second phase of the addition. We’re probably three or four weeks out before those plans will be finalized. We went over a lot of stuff today. Once we have all the finalized plans, we’ll have some structure out there and people can see what is going on,” Commission President Chris Day explained.

Shute asked for electronic copies of the plans, which the commissioners said he could have. Shute intends to show these plans to potential donors.

“I think I have interested donors, if we can try to get that finished out for you guys, that would be great,” Shute said.

In other fairgrounds news, Shute said the office complex construction project is under way. They need an additional $20,000 for asphalt work. He added, they also almost have the funding for the new LED sign which will be out front.

“This is going out front, across from the ticket booth on the other side. South side of the property,” he said. “If anyone wants to advertise on it, they’re welcome to.”

Day added, “I think one of the things we have to work on is how donors are recognized. We want it to be consistent. I think all the signs should look the same. It should be standardized.”

“It should depend on how much you give,” Shute said. “On the side, we’re going to do advertising, but the non-profit I want to do for free. There are all kinds of thing I think we can do with this, so it should be interesting.”

“I want everyone to be on the same page regarding signage,” Day said.

Shute will not be naming donors until he gets permission from them. Once, and if, that happens, he will share information with the commissioners so they can send their appreciation.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH