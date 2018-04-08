District library offering activities for all ages

Kids and families

Maker Space Open Hours

The Maker Space is a room full of new technology with open access to all ages. All equipment and assistance is free. Learn digital design, photography, sewing, and more with free access to this equipment. Bring your own consumables, such as fabric and paper. Some materials can be purchased for a fee.

The Maker Space has open hours every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The room includes a 3D printer, a digital paper/vinyl cutter, a sewing and embroidery machine, a computer loaded with software for 3D modeling, video and photo editing, and audio/video production equipment.

Craft and story

Join us at the New Paris Library on April 23, for craft and story time at 5 p.m.

Tween-tivities: Suminagashi (ages 8-12)

Suminagashi is a Japanese art form that uses floating ink to create marbled patterns of color. Create your own designs using this technique at the New Paris Library on Monday, April 9 at 4:30 p.m. Registration is required. Sign up in the library or call (937) 437-7242.

The program will also be at the Camden Library on Thursday, April 12 at 5:45 p.m. Call (937) 452-3142 or sign up in the library.

National Library Week

National Library Week is April 8-14. Throughout the week, visit the West Alexandria Library to enter into a drawing. The West Alexandria Library will also have an open house on Monday, April 9 during regular library hours (12-7 p.m.)

The New Paris Library will have a National Library Week open house on April 9 also, starting at 2 p.m.

Visit the West Elkton Library on April 9, 11, or 12 during open hours for the National Library Week scavenger hunt. Find everything on your list and win a prize (all ages).

Family Board Game Night

Bring the whole family to the New Paris Library on Tuesday, April 10 at 5:30 p.m. and choose from our board game collection to play!

Tween Film Workshop

Learn about story making at the Eaton Library on Wednesday, April 11 at 4:15 p.m. Use prompts and challenges to build fantasy worlds, characters, and storylines. Program is for ages 8-12.

Family Fun Night: Luau at the Library

Joins us for a luau themed family fun program at the Eaton Library on Monday, April 16 at 6 p.m.! We’ll have games, prizes, and activities for the family, as well as island themed refreshments, and green screen photo-ops! Gather the family, throw on your favorite Hawaiian shirts, and sail on over to the library for a night of fun!

Teens (grades 6-12)

Weekly Teen programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program:

April 10: April Artwork. We’ll make individual art and a group project that will hang in the library

April 17: Write On! creative writing club.

April 24: Cactus Party (part 2)!

Virtual/Augmented Reality

Take a turn on the library’s new VR Goggles. Ride a roller coaster, explore distant lands, travel a virtual maze, or man the defense system of a spaceship. And try the Aurasma app for Augmented Reality!

This program will be at the New Paris Library on Monday, April 9 at 5:30 p.m. Call (937) 437-7242 or sign up at the library.

Adults

Gaming Discussion & Design Group

Want to make your own game but don’t know where to start? Come join the Eaton Library’s new Gaming Discussion and Design Group! You will learn about where to find ideas and resources, and be able to interact with people who also want to make their own games. Meets every first Monday of the month from 6:30-7:30 at the Eaton Library.

Saturday Gardening At Your Library

Join us at the Eaton Library for some gardening fun on Saturday, April 7 at 1 p.m. We will have the president of Eaton’s Alpha Garden Club discussing landscaping and wildlife gardening, as well as an appearance by a local hosta enthusiast.

Book a Librarian

Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help. You can book an appointment any Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch Library for help with tablets, e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, the internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and much more!

Call (937) 456-5562 or email prebleref@preblelibrary.org to schedule a one-on-one appointment. Or schedule an appointment in person at the Eaton Library.

Night Owl Prowl genealogy lock-in

Join the researchers at the Preble County Room at 450 S. Barron St. in Eaton to take the next step in your genealogy search. Whether you’re just getting started on your family tree or looking for a few more branches, research assistance will be available at the Night Owl Prowl, the Preble County Room’s genealogy lock-in from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, April 7.

Take advantage of the many historical research documents available at the Preble County Room, and enjoy access to the Ancestry.com library edition, which is available at any computer inside the eight PCDL locations. Bring a snack to share with your fellow genealogists.

Spring Canister

Decorate a canister for spring by bejeweling, stickering, or tying ribbons on them at this adult craft on Wednesday, April 11 at 4:15 p.m. at the West Manchester Library. Registration required to ensure enough supplies. Register in person at the library or call (937) 678-8503.