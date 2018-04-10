Business Expo this weekend

Parking: Follow signs for parking. Handicap parking is available in the covered arena adjacent to the Expo entrance.

EATON — The annual Preble County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo is set to take over the Preble County Fairgrounds Expo Building Friday and Saturday, April 13-14, and it’s sure to be an exciting time for area businesses who have signed on to exhibit their services and wares.

“Booth spaces were sold out early last month, so there’s definitely going to be something for everyone this year,” Chamber Executive Director Leslie Collins said.

The event includes a wide variety of businesses, nonprofits, service groups and local organizations participating. Vendors include lawn, garden and landscaping companies, insurance and banking institutions, home repair and improvement businesses, healthcare, animals, automobiles, technology and marketing companies — and much more.

The Expo runs from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission is $1. Concessions this year include Buckeye Jakes Restaurant and Bratt Tasties, as well as Kettle Corn Nation.

New this year is a “Kids Corner” with activities for children is being sponsored by Safari Junction and Communty of Faith Church. From encounters with Safari Junction’s exotic animals to crafts and facepainting with church volunteers, there will be fun for all ages.

This two-day event averages approximately 100 vendors and attracts over 1,000 attendees each year, according to Collins, and this year promises to be bigger and better than ever.

“The Preble County Chamber of Commerce is experiencing a very successful year, with growth in membership and continued engagement and networking opportunities for our businesses. It’s an honor to be able to say the 2018 Expo sold out,” Collins, who joined the chamber as executive director in May 2017, said. “A major expansion project for the Fairgrounds Expo Building is under way, and although the construction might be a slight inconvenience this year, next year it will mean more area for additional booths, and bathrooms on site. We’ll be able to continue our growth year over year.”

Due to the construction which is under way on the Expo Building, Business Expo entrance and exit this year will be on the north side of the facility.

Visitors should follow signs for handicap and other parking.

As always, there will be lots of chances to win prizes with the annual raffles and giveaways. Grand prize for this year’s raffle, sponsored by LCNB National Bank, is a laptop computer.

Grand Sponsors for the 2018 Business Expo include Wallace Heating & Air, Preble County Safety Council, Fidelity Health Care, Reid Health, Kettering Health Network and the Preble County Agricultural Society.

Expo Sponsors include Lawn Plus, Eagle Fence & Construction, Boone’s Power Equipment, Koenig Equipment, Quaker Trace Tractor, Inc., Brubaker Grain, Larkin Cobb Chevrolet Buick GMC, Preble County Sheriff’s Office, Safari Junction and Gillman Home Center.

Event Sponsors are Fitzwater Tree & Lawn and GMT Roofing. Advertising sponsors include Brewer Broadcasting-KICKS 96 and WEDI Real Roots Radio.

What: 2018 Preble County Business Expo Where: PC Fairgrounds, Eaton When: Friday, April 13, 3-8 p.m. and Saturday, April 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $1 . Ages 12-under, free. Parking: Follow signs for parking. Handicap parking is available in the covered arena adjacent to the Expo entrance.

