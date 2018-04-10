Band Spectacular to be held

EATON — The Eaton Area Community Band will present a concert on Sunday, April 15 at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Performing Arts Center, located at the school complex at 600 Hillcrest Avenue. Once again, the band will welcome members of the Ohio Valley British Brass Band to share the concert.

This is the fifth time these groups have presented a combined concert and, as in the past, they will perform two encore numbers together at the end of the concert. The final selection will be an arrangement prepared by EACB director Tad Stewart, based on the Hymn Praise to the Lord, the Almighty. EACB selections will include a rousing march by Karl King, and a Medley of movie themes from composer Hans Zimmer, whose movie credits include Driving Miss Daisy, Gladiator, and The Lion King.

The Ohio Valley Brass Band is directed by Greg Mills, retired director of bands at Kings High School in Mason. The band will pay tribute to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Leonard Bernstein, with symphonic music from West Side Story and a delightful arrangement of Gee Officer Krupke, also from West Side Story. Their feature selection will be the finale from the William Tell Overture, an extremely difficult showpiece for brass (Think “The Lone Ranger!”)

Admission to the concert is free, but donations will be accepted.