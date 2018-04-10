West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Twin Valley South High School, with financial support from four local service organizations, will be sponsoring a Senior Citizen Dinner on April 24, at 5:30 p.m. The dinner is free to all senior citizens in the Twin Valley Community Local School District. Reservations may be made by calling the high school office at 839-4693.

The deadline for reservations is April 23. Entertainment will be provided following the dinner. The service groups making the dinner possible are the Alpha Kappa Sorority, Coterie Club, WA Lions Club and WA Kiwanis Club.

Birthdays this week: Dr. John Ulrich, Tate Ray, Gabe Hale, Wesley Studebaker, Kim Petty, Grant Maxson Ulrich, Jerry Cooper, Ben Bassler, Jacob Spencer, John Gray, Mary Lunsford, Kenzi Studebaker, Ava Shelton, Joel Unger, Tara Baker, Parker Howard, Ellie Belvo, Shelly Loxley, Jennifer Eck, Carolyn Lowry, Joan Snider, Renee Turpin, Roman Davis, Preston Glander, Ruth Worley, Tammy Straszheim, Nedra Shea, Sylvia Woinarowicz, Tara Elanna Smith, Scott Perry, in memory of Charles Schmidt.

Anniversaries this week: Emerson and Polly Voge

Easter Egg Hunt Winners

Winners, by category, of the Kiwanis Eater Egg Hunt, held March 31 at the WABO Park, are: Ezra Brubaker, Jace Beneke and Trucker Emrick in walking to three years of age, Trinty Kaye and Cora Kuykendoll for four to seven years of age, and Jayden Fields, Ethan Evans and Ansley Lindloff for nine to twelve years of age. The two winners of the Coterie Club Easter Basket raffle are Olivia Hoover and Gage Cail.

Kiwanis Chicken BBQ

Kiwanis Chicken BBQ will be held Sunday, April 29, at the West Alexandria Fire House on U.S. 35 W. from 11 a.m. until gone! Kiwanis Club of West Alexandria is accepting new members and meet twice a month, every other Tuesday in the Salem Lutheran Church basement. Come as a guest and learn how you can help support children in our area, as well as enjoy the programs and the delicious food!

Special Olympics

The Preble County Special Olympics Track and Field Day will be held at the Twin Valley South School on Saturday, May 5. A parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. and follow through town back to the TVS track. Opening ceremonies will begin at 10a.m. The WA Fire, EMS, Police, Mayor Lunsford and the Celebration Committee will be involved with the event. Head on over for the parade at 9:30 a.m., root for your favorite special athletes and support this worthy event!

Fire Dept. BINGO

Doors open every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at 25 E. Dayton Street. Early Bird Games and BINGO begin at 6:30 p.m. Kid friendly atmosphere, but all players must be 18+.

AKS Scholarships

Alpha Kappa Sorority is offering two $500 scholarships to two graduating seniors attending the Twin Valley South High School or West Alexandria seniors attending MVCTC. The recipient of these scholarships must be planning to attend an accredited college, university, technical school or community college. The selection will be based upon academic qualifications, participation in extracurricular activities, a written essay, and a teacher recommendation. Applications for these scholarships can be picked up at the Twin Valley South High School Guidance Office. Alpha Kappa Sorority is always proud to offer these two scholarships to deserving students of TVS High School.

American Legion

SAL Fish Fry, April 21, from 5-7 p.m. is open to the public.

The Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4p.m. for music and dancing.

Euchre and Ladies Night every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 S.

Coterie Scholarships

Coterie Club is offering two scholarships to Twin Valley South High School graduating seniors or West Alexandria seniors attending MVCTC. Applications can be found in the TVS High School Guidance Office.

Rod and Gun Club

The Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring its annual Turkey Shoots each Sunday at 1p.m. through the end of April. This event is open to the public and we hope to see a nice crowd.

S’nS P’nP 4-H

Spic’n Span Pots’n Pans 4-H Club, established in 1970, meets every Monday at 4 p.m., in the Salem Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. We welcome new members! Cloverbuds include activities for children ages 5-8, and 4-H members must be at least 8 years old or in the third grade to compete in the Junior Fair. We complete several community projects throughout the year. Contact Carol Lunsford, Founder and Head Advisor, at 937-839-4085.

Calvary Baptist Church

Spring into Bible Study every Wednesday night at 7p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. All are welcome, at 3613 Winston Lane. For additional information, contact Pastor David Spears at 839-1024.

Good News Club

The Good News Club, for students in grades K-5, meets at Twin Valley South Middle school every Tuesday when there is school, from 3:30-5p.m. in Mrs. Coffman’s room. For more information contact Wayne or Linda Cook at 937-336-9500.

Salem Lutheran Church

Social Outings of Salem will have their Spring Progressive Dinner starting at 4:30 p.m. on April 21. Sign up on the S.O.S. bulletin board and indicate if you would like to host a stop.

Salem’s annual Mother Daughter Banquet will be held May 4 at 6:30 p.m.. Tickets are available in the Church Library.

The Men of Salem invite you to join them for the next seven months discussing what it means to be a Christian man in today’s society. We’ll be using the book 7 Men by Eric Metaxas. The men meet every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast, prayer and spiritual discussion in the Fellowship Hall.

